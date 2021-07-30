Log in
    ATRC   US04963C2098

ATRICURE, INC.

(ATRC)
AtriCure : to Participate at the Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference

07/30/2021
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AFTM Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 255 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 816 M 3 816 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Carrel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela L. Wirick Chief Financial Officer
B. Kristine Johnson Chairman
Vinayak Doraiswamy Chief Scientific Officer
Salvatore Privitera Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRICURE, INC.50.24%3 816
ABBOTT LABORATORIES10.07%215 155
MEDTRONIC PLC11.42%175 621
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.03%74 249
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.26.69%53 574
HOYA CORPORATION8.86%52 325