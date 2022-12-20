Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AtriCure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRC   US04963C2098

ATRICURE, INC.

(ATRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
42.53 USD   +2.80%
08:01aAtriCure to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12/19Needham Adjusts Price Target on AtriCure to $58 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/08AtriCure Wins 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AtriCure to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/20/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:30 am Pacific Standard Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATRICURE, INC.
08:01aAtriCure to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12/19Needham Adjusts Price Target on AtriCure to $58 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/08AtriCure Wins 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award
BU
11/08AtriCure to Present at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
BU
11/02ATRICURE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/02Canaccord Genuity Adjusts AtriCure Price Target to $65 From $72, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/02Needham Adjusts Price Target on AtriCure to $55 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/01Atricure : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Transcript : AtriCure, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Earnings Flash (ATRC) ATRICURE Reports Q3 Loss $-0.27
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATRICURE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 330 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -38,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 978 M 1 978 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ATRICURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AtriCure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRICURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 42,53 $
Average target price 58,33 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Carrel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela L. Wirick Chief Financial Officer
B. Kristine Johnson Chairman
Vinayak Doraiswamy Chief Scientific Officer
Salvatore Privitera Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRICURE, INC.-38.83%1 978
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-24.26%185 848
MEDTRONIC PLC-25.84%102 583
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.10%70 629
DEXCOM, INC.-16.39%43 350
HOYA CORPORATION-20.63%35 330