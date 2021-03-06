Log in
ATRION CORPORATION

ATRION CORPORATION

(ATRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/05 04:00:00 pm
632.9 USD   +2.21%
10:41aATRION  : 2015 annual report
PU
10:41aATRION  : 2016 annual report
PU
10:41aATRION  : 2017 annual report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATRION : 2015 ANNUAL REPORT

03/06/2021 | 10:41am EST
2015

ANNUAL REPORT TO STOCKHOLDERS

ATRION CORPORATION develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. Our products advance the standard of care by increasing safety for patients and providers. We target niche markets, with particular emphasis on ﬂuid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology applications. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Atrion has design and manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Florida and Texas.

Contents

Letter to Stockholders 2Financial Statements 4Management's Discussion 22Selected Financial Data 27Corporate Information 28

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Year Ended December 31

2015

2014

Revenues

$

145,733,000

$ 140,762,000

Operating Income

42,510,000

40,817,000

Net Income

28,925,000

27,808,000

Income per Diluted Share

$

15.47

$

14.08

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

1,870,000

1,975,000

As of December 31

2015

2014

Total Assets

$

164,336,000

$

171,514,000

Cash and Investments

38,256,000

45,619,000

Long-term Debt

-

-

Stockholders' Equity

$

144,098,000

$

149,570,000

2011

$12.82

2011

$118

2011

$38.2

2012

$11.66

2012

$119

2012

$33.6

2013

$13.18

2013

$132

2013

$37.9

2014

$14.08

2014

$141

2014

$40.8

2015

$15.47

2015

$146

2015

$42.5

OPERATING INCOME (IN MILLIONS)

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

REVENUES (IN MILLIONS)

COMPARISON OF 5-YEAR CUMULATIVE TOTAL RETURN

Among Atrion Corporation, Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code Index

400

Atrion Corporation Russell 2000 Index SIC Code Index

300

Dollars

0

The graph set forth at left compares the total cumulative return for the ﬁve-year period ended December 31, 2015 on the Company's common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code 3841 Index-Surgical and Medical Instruments (compiled by Zacks Investment Research, Inc.), assuming $100 was invested on December 31, 2010 in our common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and the SIC Code Index and dividends were reinvested.

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

Company/Index

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

Atrion Corporation

$100.00

$135.13

$116.97

$178.64

$206.84

$233.94

Russell 2000 Index

$100.00

$ 95.82

$111.49

$154.78

$162.35

$155.18

SIC Code Index

$100.00

$ 92.73

$111.94

$157.36

$191.14

$165.69

ATRION 2015 ANNUAL REPORT

1

To our stockholders

We have grown Atrion steadily by creating niche intellectual property, commercializing the resulting innovations by manufacturing them for years to come. We do this at our own state of the art facilities, fully conﬁdent in the world-class abilities of our people to design and build to the highest level of quality. With every order, we are mindful that we have to do more than just ship the right products, made to stringent speciﬁcations, in a timely manner. We also have to deliver value. Our medical devices must provide a greater clinical beneﬁt than those of our competitors. The products must also provide an added layer of safety while simultaneously allowing clinicians to work more efﬁciently. This is a tall order, but it is one that we work hard to meet every day.

By diligently following this approach, our products appeal to customers who recognize and need the additional performance and value we provide. This is how we have earned loyal customers from around the globe. In fact, over one third of our sales are exported to international markets.

Last year, we cautioned that the strength of the U.S. dollar would negatively impact our growth. We took steps to protect our markets, but nevertheless underestimated the rate of market deterioration particularly in the latter part of the year. Although we achieved modest top-line growth of 4% for the full year, we exceeded our target for diluted EPS, which increased by 10%. This outcome reﬂects our discipline in managing our operations and ﬁnancials.

The strategy we have chosen-laying a strong foundation for growth by investing sensibly in proven and new product lines-continues to be the right one for Atrion. We also adhere to the principle of not mortgaging our future growth to improve current performance. We could have improved our 2015 results by delaying R&D projects. Instead, we made the calculated decision to increase R&D funding by $1.0 million over the prior year. Over the past 5 years, we have steadily increased R&D at a compounded annual rate of 19%. During this same period, we also invested $50 million in manufacturing and quality assurance equipment to further bolster our position for the long run. We are currently in the planning stage for a major expansion of one of our facilities to enable us to meet expected increased demand in 2019.

2

ATRION 2015 ANNUAL REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrion Corporation published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
