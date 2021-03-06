ATRION : 2015 ANNUAL REPORT

2015

ANNUAL REPORT TO STOCKHOLDERS

ATRION CORPORATION develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. Our products advance the standard of care by increasing safety for patients and providers. We target niche markets, with particular emphasis on ﬂuid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology applications. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Atrion has design and manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Florida and Texas.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Year Ended December 31 2015 2014 Revenues $ 145,733,000 $ 140,762,000 Operating Income 42,510,000 40,817,000 Net Income 28,925,000 27,808,000 Income per Diluted Share $ 15.47 $ 14.08 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 1,870,000 1,975,000

As of December 31 2015 2014 Total Assets $ 164,336,000 $ 171,514,000 Cash and Investments 38,256,000 45,619,000 Long-term Debt - - Stockholders' Equity $ 144,098,000 $ 149,570,000

2011 $12.82 2011 $118 2011 $38.2 2012 $11.66 2012 $119 2012 $33.6 2013 $13.18 2013 $132 2013 $37.9 2014 $14.08 2014 $141 2014 $40.8 2015 $15.47 2015 $146 2015 $42.5 OPERATING INCOME (IN MILLIONS) INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

REVENUES (IN MILLIONS)

COMPARISON OF 5-YEAR CUMULATIVE TOTAL RETURN

Among Atrion Corporation, Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code Index

Atrion Corporation Russell 2000 Index SIC Code Index

Dollars

The graph set forth at left compares the total cumulative return for the ﬁve-year period ended December 31, 2015 on the Company's common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code 3841 Index-Surgical and Medical Instruments (compiled by Zacks Investment Research, Inc.), assuming $100 was invested on December 31, 2010 in our common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and the SIC Code Index and dividends were reinvested.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Company/Index 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Atrion Corporation $100.00 $135.13 $116.97 $178.64 $206.84 $233.94 Russell 2000 Index $100.00 $ 95.82 $111.49 $154.78 $162.35 $155.18 SIC Code Index $100.00 $ 92.73 $111.94 $157.36 $191.14 $165.69

To our stockholders

We have grown Atrion steadily by creating niche intellectual property, commercializing the resulting innovations by manufacturing them for years to come. We do this at our own state of the art facilities, fully conﬁdent in the world-class abilities of our people to design and build to the highest level of quality. With every order, we are mindful that we have to do more than just ship the right products, made to stringent speciﬁcations, in a timely manner. We also have to deliver value. Our medical devices must provide a greater clinical beneﬁt than those of our competitors. The products must also provide an added layer of safety while simultaneously allowing clinicians to work more efﬁciently. This is a tall order, but it is one that we work hard to meet every day.

By diligently following this approach, our products appeal to customers who recognize and need the additional performance and value we provide. This is how we have earned loyal customers from around the globe. In fact, over one third of our sales are exported to international markets.

Last year, we cautioned that the strength of the U.S. dollar would negatively impact our growth. We took steps to protect our markets, but nevertheless underestimated the rate of market deterioration particularly in the latter part of the year. Although we achieved modest top-line growth of 4% for the full year, we exceeded our target for diluted EPS, which increased by 10%. This outcome reﬂects our discipline in managing our operations and ﬁnancials.

The strategy we have chosen-laying a strong foundation for growth by investing sensibly in proven and new product lines-continues to be the right one for Atrion. We also adhere to the principle of not mortgaging our future growth to improve current performance. We could have improved our 2015 results by delaying R&D projects. Instead, we made the calculated decision to increase R&D funding by $1.0 million over the prior year. Over the past 5 years, we have steadily increased R&D at a compounded annual rate of 19%. During this same period, we also invested $50 million in manufacturing and quality assurance equipment to further bolster our position for the long run. We are currently in the planning stage for a major expansion of one of our facilities to enable us to meet expected increased demand in 2019.

ATRION 2015 ANNUAL REPORT