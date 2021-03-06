Log in
ATRION CORPORATION

(ATRI)
ATRION : 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

03/06/2021 | 10:41am EST
ATRION

CORPORATION

ANNUAL REPORT

2016

2016

ATRION CORPORATION develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. Our products advance the standard of care by increasing safety for patients and providers. We target niche markets, with particular emphasis on ﬂuid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology applications. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Atrion has design and manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Florida and Texas.

Contents

Letter to Stockholders ............................................ 2

Financial Statements ................................................... 4

Management's Discussion ........................................ 22

Selected Financial Data .............................................. 27

Corporate Information ................................................ 29

Financial Highlights

For the Year Ended December 31

2016

2015

Revenues

$

143,487,000

$ 145,733,000

Operating Income

39,126,000

42,510,000

Net Income

27,581,000

28,925,000

Income per Diluted Share

$

14.85

$

15.47

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

1,857,000

1,870,000

2012

$11.66

2013

$13.18

2014

2015

$14.08

2016

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

2012

2013

$119 2012

$132 2013

2014

$15.47

$141 2014

2015

$14.85

$33.6

$37.9

$40.8

  • $146 2015

    2016

  • $143 2016

$42.5

$39.1

REVENUES (IN MILLIONS)

OPERATING INCOME (IN MILLIONS)

Comparison of 5-year cumulative total return

Among Atrion Corporation, Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code Index

400

Atrion Corporation Russell 2000 Index SIC Code Index

300

Dollars

The graph set forth at left compares the total cumulative return for the ﬁve-year period ended December 31, 2016 on the Company's common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code 3841 Index--Surgical and Medical Instruments (compiled by Zacks Investment Research, Inc.), assuming $100 was invested on December 31, 2011 in our common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and the SIC Code Index and dividends were reinvested

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

Company/Index

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

Atrion Corporation

$100.00

$86.56

$132.20

$153.07

$173.12

$232.44

Russell 2000 Index

$100.00

$116.35

$161.52

$169.42

$161.95

$196.45

SIC Code Index

$100.00

$118.75

$166.81

$192.53

$206.24

$239.63

ATRION 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

1

To our stockholders,

We ﬁnished 2016 with an after-tax return on equity of 18%, almost 50% higher than the S&P 500. This return is even stronger if you consider that about 30% of our equity was comprised of cash and investments that did not generate signiﬁcant income in this low-interest environment. If we exclude these assets and the income they generated, our after-tax return on equity for the year jumps to 25%. Once again, Atrion provided double-digit increases in the dividend to our stockholders-17% in 2016. We also ﬁnished the year debt-free and with $54 million in cash and investments-40% higher than at the end of 2015.

That we achieved these results despite the signiﬁcant headwinds I described in last year's letter reveals some critical insights about Atrion.

We proudly own and operate our manufacturing facilities, all of which are in the United States. We do this to ensure the highest levels of quality, as well as out of mutual loyalty to our employees-many have more than 20 years with us, and more than a few have given us an incredible 30 or more years of their expertise. But, like other U.S.-based manufacturers that export a substantial portion of their products, the strong dollar impacted our revenues and operating income. Even though product volumes actually grew in 2016, we saw a 2% decline in revenues and an 8% decline in operating income.

We nevertheless generated strong returns for our investors because we manage the ups and downs of business cycles sensibly. This does not mean we happily accept, let alone excuse, any sort of negative year-over-year comparisons-quite the opposite, in fact. In 2016, we redoubled our efforts to expand our sales. We went back and questioned our processes and production methods to further improve our efﬁciencies. But we also remained focused on our commitment to long-term growth for our stockholders, employees, and customers. This means that making smart investments in people, manufacturing technologies, and future products took precedence over adding a little more to the 2016 year-end numbers.

This is how we intend to continue to grow and remain highly proﬁtable over the next decade.

Well-prepared for what's next

While 2016 brought us signiﬁcant headwinds in the form of pricing pressure, we are still proud that our products are increasing their share of the marketplace. Our unwavering commitment to consistency, our laser focus on quality, our unfailing dedication to customer service, and our careful attention to hiring and retaining the right people: these are the factors that have long shored up our foundation, and that we are conﬁdent we can rely on going forward.

2

ATRION 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrion Corporation published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
