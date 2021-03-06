Log in
ATRION : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT

03/06/2021
ANNUAL

REPORT 2017

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. Our products advance the standard of care by increasing safety for patients and providers. We target niche markets, with particular emphasis on ﬂuid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology applications. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Atrion has design and manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Florida and Texas.

2017

Contents

Letter to Stockholders ............................................ 2

Financial Statements ................................................... 4

Management's Discussion ........................................ 22

Selected Financial Data .............................................. 28

Corporate Information ................................................ 29

Financial Highlights

For the Year Ended December 31

2017

2016

Revenues

$

146,595,000

$ 143,487,000

Operating Income

41,274,000

39,126,000

Net Income

36,593,000

27,581,000

Income per Diluted Share

$

19.71

$

14.85

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

1,857,000

1,857,000

2013 2014

$13.18 2013

$132 2013 $37.9

$14.08 2014

$141 2014 $40.8

2015 $15.47 2015 $146 2015 $42.5

2016 2017

$14.85 2016

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

$19.71 2017 $147 2017 $41.3

$143 2016 $39.1

REVENUES (IN MILLIONS)

OPERATING INCOME (IN MILLIONS)

Comparison of 5-Year Cumulative Total Return

Among Atrion Corporation, Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code Index

Dollars

The graph set forth at left compares the total cumulative return for the ﬁve-year period ended December 31, 2017 on the Company's common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code 3841 Index - Surgical and Medical Instruments (compiled by Zacks Investment Research, Inc.), assuming $100 was invested on December 31, 2012 in our common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and the SIC Code Index and dividends were reinvested.

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Company/Index

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Atrion Corporation

$100.00

$152.72

$176.83

$200.00

$268.53

$336.43

Russell 2000 Index

$100.00

$138.82

$145.62

$139.19

$168.85

$193.58

SIC Code Index

$100.00

$140.92

$166.14

$176.77

$205.60

$257.98

ATRION 2017 ANNUAL REPORT

1

To our stockholders,

We ﬁnished 2017 with increases across the board in all key areas over the prior year: operating income was up 5%, our dividend increased by 15%, and cash and short- and long-term investments were up 38% over the prior year to $75 million. Return on equity remained high at 21%, and GAAP net income and earnings per share both increased by 33%.

For some companies, those net income and EPS numbers would be the headline. At Atrion, it's always been our practice to tell the full story behind the numbers. Our effective tax rate in 2017 was 14% compared to 30% in 2016. This was due to a combination of one-time unusual tax beneﬁts and the impact of the enactment in late 2017 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which signiﬁcantly reduced future liabilities for accelerated depreciation in 2017 and prior years. This is why the 5% increase in operating income is the more insightful comparison to the prior year. Coupled with a 2% increase in revenues, I would characterize 2017 as something of a steady state after a decade that saw several years of double-digit growth in operating income.

We expect to work through this relatively ﬂat period by the end of 2018, with 2019 and beyond showing steady improvements in revenues and pre-tax results as investments in research and development over the last ﬁve years begin to make it through the lengthy processes of regulatory approvals and customer validation and adoption.

2

ATRION 2017 ANNUAL REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

