ATRION : 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

03/06/2021
Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. Our products advance the standard of care by increasing safety for patients and providers. We target niche markets, with particular emphasis on ﬂuid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology applications. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Atrion has design and manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Florida and Texas.

2018

Contents

Letter to Stockholders ............................................ 2

Financial Statements ................................................... 4

Management's Discussion ........................................ 23

Selected Financial Data .............................................. 28

Corporate Information ................................................ 29

Financial Highlights

For the Year Ended December 31

2018

2017

Revenues

$

152,448,000

$ 146,595,000

Operating Income

41,707,000

41,274,000

Net Income

34,255,000

36,593,000

Income per Diluted Share

$

18.44

$

19.71

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

1,858,000

1,857,000

2014

2015

$14.08 2014

$15.47 2015

2016

2017

$14.85 2016

2018

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

$19.71 2017 $147 2017 $41.3

$18.44

$141 2014 $40.8

$146 2015 $42.5

$143 2016 $39.1

2018

REVENUES (IN MILLIONS)

$152 2018 $41.7

OPERATING INCOME (IN MILLIONS)

Comparison of 5-Year Cumulative Total Return

Among Atrion Corporation, Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code Index

400

Atrion Corporation Russell 2000 Index SIC Code Index

300

Dollars

The graph set forth at left compares the total cumulative return for the ﬁve-year period ended December 31, 2018 on the Company's common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and SIC Code 3841 Index-Surgical and Medical Instruments (compiled by Zacks Investment Research, Inc.), assuming $100 was invested on December 31, 2013 in our common stock, the Russell 2000 Index and the SIC Code Index and dividends were reinvested.

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Company/Index

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Atrion Corporation

$100.00

$115.79

$130.96

$175.83

$220.29

$260.94

Russell 2000 Index

$100.00

$104.89

$100.26

$121.63

$139.44

$124.09

SIC Code Index

$100.00

$115.24

$123.26

$143.46

$178.39

$171.09

ATRION 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

1

To our stockholders,

Year after year, Atrion delivers on performance. In 2018, when the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks like ours declined 12%, our stock was up 18%. This strong outcome-even in a period of slower growth as we phase out some commoditized products-is supported by the quality of our earnings. Operating income as a percentage of sales was still an outstanding 27%-a testament to the clinical value of our products and the efﬁciency of our manufacturing facilities. Cash generated in 2018 allowed us to meet all of our investment needs, raise dividends by 13%, and add $15 million to our holdings of cash and short- and long-term investments, bringing that total to just shy of $90 million at year end. We remain debt-free.

A clear strategy for growth

At Atrion, we continuously invest in our long-term future. A lot of companies say things like this, but our numbers reﬂect the depth of this commitment. To ensure our continued growth, in 2018 we spent an amount equal to 67% of our net income on R&D and capital expenditures. Over the last ﬁve years, total investments in these two areas have grown at a compounded rate of 14%.

We amplify these aggressive investments with a strategic approach to developing and manufacturing new products. By co-locating R&D and manufacturing at our three facilities, we are able to constantly learn how to make our products better. When we add talent, it is aimed not only at supplementing our skills, but also at refreshing our perspective.

2

ATRION 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrion Corporation published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
