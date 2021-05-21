Log in
ATRION CORPORATION

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/21 03:23:03 pm
588.13 USD   -1.23%
Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/21/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
ALLEN, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact: Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 148 M - -
Net income 2020 32,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 41,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 1 088 M 1 088 M -
EV / Sales 2019 8,55x
EV / Sales 2020 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 636
Free-Float 41,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Battat President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery Strickland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Emile A. Battat Executive Chairman
John P. Stupp Independent Director
Hugh J. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRION CORPORATION-7.28%1 088
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.29%209 309
MEDTRONIC PLC7.28%170 801
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.17%71 189
HOYA CORPORATION-0.28%48 335
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.02%46 524