Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 13%

08/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq ATRI) today announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.55 per share to $1.75 per share. Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:
Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 155 M - -
Net income 2019 36,8 M - -
Net cash 2019 68,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 38,1x
Yield 2019 0,77%
Capitalization 1 218 M 1 218 M -
EV / Sales 2018 8,56x
EV / Sales 2019 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 616
Free-Float 41,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Battat President & Chief Executive Officer
Emile A. Battat Executive Chairman
Jeffery Strickland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
John P. Stupp Independent Director
Hugh J. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRION CORPORATION-11.36%1 218
ABBOTT LABORATORIES15.68%177 903
MEDTRONIC PLC-11.13%135 431
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.67%75 946
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.87%41 962
DEXCOM, INC.97.90%41 445
