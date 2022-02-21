Log in
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
Atrium European Real Estate : ANNOUNCEMENT ACCORDING TO SECTION 135 PARA 2 OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ACT 2018

02/21/2022 | 10:51am EST
Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the

Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

Jersey, 21 February 2022. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), an owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:

  1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Chaim Katzman

  1. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited Gazit Midas Limited
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.2.2022
  3. Total positions:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through

Total numberof

attached to

financial/other

Total of both in %

voting rights of

shares (7.A)

instruments (7.B.1 +

(7.A + 7.B)

issuer

7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

100.00 %

0,00 %

100.00 %

299,743,870

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

74.5 %

0.05 %

74.55 %

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018)

2018)

2018)

2018)

JE00B3DCF752

0

299,743,870

0.00 %

100.00 %

SUBTOTAL A

299,743,870

100.00 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Number of voting

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

rights that may be

% of voting rights

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

Date

Period

Cash Settlement

voting rights

rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of both

No.

Name

instruments

controlled by No.

directly(%)

(%)

held

directly(%)

1

Chaim Katzman

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

2

Norstar Holdings

1

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Inc

3

Norstar Israel

2

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Ltd

4

Gazit Globe

3

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Limited

5

Gazit Midas

4

37.36 %

0.00 %

37.36 %

Limited

6

Gazit Gaia

4

62.64 %

0.00 %

62.64 %

Limited

  1. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
    Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
  2. Additional Information:

The cancellation of 100,784,781 shares in the issuer on 18 February 2022 (which followed from a merger and a reduction of share capital under the laws of Jersey) resulted in a change of the breakdown of shareholdings.

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis: catrium@fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 808,100 sqm and with a total market value of approximately €2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
