Atrium European Real Estate : ANNOUNCEMENT ACCORDING TO SECTION 135 PARA 2 OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ACT 2018
02/21/2022 | 10:51am EST
Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the
Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018
Jersey, 21 February 2022. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), an owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:
Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Person subject to notification obligation:
Chaim Katzman
Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited Gazit Midas Limited
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:18.2.2022
Total positions:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through
Total numberof
attached to
financial/other
Total of both in %
voting rights of
shares (7.A)
instruments (7.B.1 +
(7.A + 7.B)
issuer
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
100.00 %
0,00 %
100.00 %
299,743,870
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
74.5 %
0.05 %
74.55 %
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
2018)
2018)
2018)
JE00B3DCF752
0
299,743,870
0.00 %
100.00 %
SUBTOTAL A
299,743,870
100.00 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
rights that may be
% of voting rights
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
Date
Period
Cash Settlement
voting rights
rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other
Total of both
No.
Name
instruments
controlled by No.
directly(%)
(%)
held
directly(%)
1
Chaim Katzman
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
2
Norstar Holdings
1
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Inc
3
Norstar Israel
2
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Ltd
4
Gazit Globe
3
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Limited
5
Gazit Midas
4
37.36 %
0.00 %
37.36 %
Limited
6
Gazit Gaia
4
62.64 %
0.00 %
62.64 %
Limited
In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
Additional Information:
The cancellation of 100,784,781 shares in the issuer on 18 February 2022 (which followed from a merger and a reduction of share capital under the laws of Jersey) resulted in a change of the breakdown of shareholdings.
Press & Shareholders:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis: catrium@fticonsulting.com
About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 808,100 sqm and with a total market value of approximately €2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.
Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:50:03 UTC.