ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
Atrium European Real Estate : ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

02/03/2021 | 05:44am EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (the "Offeror") hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its €500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due October 2022 (ISIN: XS1118586244) (the "Notes") to tender any and all Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer").

The Offer was announced on 27 January 2021 and was made subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition and subject to the other terms and conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 January 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 2 February 2021. As at the Expiration Deadline, €78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

The Offeror expects that the New Financing Condition will be satisfied on 5 February 2021.

Following the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror hereby announces that it has decided to accept for purchase €78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

Aggregate principal

amount of Notes

Outstanding Principal

Outstanding Principal

accepted for purchase

Amount after

Notes

ISIN / Common Code

Amount

Purchase Price

pursuant to the Offer

Settlement Date

€500,000,000 3.625 per

XS1118586244 /

€232,950,000

104.25 per cent.

€78,233,000

€154,717,000

cent. Notes due October

111858624

2022

Settlement is expected to occur on 8 February 2021. Following settlement of the Offer €154,717,000 in principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

THE DEALER MANAGERS

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Citigroup Centre

Winchester House

Canada Square

1 Great Winchester Street

Canary Wharf

London EC2N 2DB

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7545 8011

Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969

Attention: Liability Management Group

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

THE TENDER AGENT

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

6th Floor, Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7508 3867

Attention: Exchange Team

Email: citiexchanges@citi.com

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey

atrium@fticonsulting.com

DISCLAIMER

The offer period for the Offer has now expired. No further tenders of any Notes may be made pursuant to the Offer. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. The Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum including (without limitation) information concerning the Offeror or its subsidiaries and affiliates or for any failure by the Offeror to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of such information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
