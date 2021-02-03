Atrium European Real Estate : ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (the "Offeror") hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its €500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due October 2022 (ISIN: XS1118586244) (the "Notes") to tender any and all Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer").

The Offer was announced on 27 January 2021 and was made subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition and subject to the other terms and conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 January 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 2 February 2021. As at the Expiration Deadline, €78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

The Offeror expects that the New Financing Condition will be satisfied on 5 February 2021.

Following the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror hereby announces that it has decided to accept for purchase €78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

Aggregate principal amount of Notes Outstanding Principal Outstanding Principal accepted for purchase Amount after Notes ISIN / Common Code Amount Purchase Price pursuant to the Offer Settlement Date €500,000,000 3.625 per XS1118586244 / €232,950,000 104.25 per cent. €78,233,000 €154,717,000 cent. Notes due October 111858624 2022

Settlement is expected to occur on 8 February 2021. Following settlement of the Offer €154,717,000 in principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.