    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
Atrium European Real Estate : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE

08/19/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Appointment of Independent Committee

Jersey, 19 August 2021 - On 2 August 2021 it was announced that the board of directors of Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the Company) had received a proposal from Gazit Globe Limited (Gazit) to acquire the equity of the Company that Gazit does not currently own for a consideration of EUR3.35 per share (the Proposal).

The Company confirms that an independent committee of the board of directors of the Company has been formed to consider the Proposal (the Independent Committee). All the members of the Independent Committee are independent of Gazit.

The Independent Committee intends to evaluate the Proposal fully and is conscious of its duty to safeguard the interests of the minority shareholders.

The Independent Committee has retained UBS as financial adviser, Allen & Overy LLP as international legal adviser and Appleby as legal adviser as to Jersey law.

It is noted that the Proposal is subject to certain conditions and there is no certainty that a transaction will result from the Proposal nor as to the terms of any potential transaction. A further announcement will be made in due course once the Independent Committee has fully considered the Proposal.

Enquiries

The Company

Doron Lavi Segelson

dlavi@aere.com

FTI Consulting Inc

Richard Sunderland

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Claire Turvey

scatrium@fticonsulting.com

Ellie Sweeney

Andrew Davis

UBS

Sebastiaan van Loon

+44 (0)20 7568 0944

sebastiaan.vanloon@ubs.com

Important notice

UBS AG London Branch (UBS) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting as financial adviser to the Company and no-one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of UBS nor for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to herein. Neither UBS nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of UBS in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Proposal or otherwise.

0091945-0000019 UKO3: 2003152058.1

1

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 182 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 36,8 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 092 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 6,66%
Capitalization 1 263 M 1 476 M 1 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,3%
