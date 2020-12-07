Log in
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
Atrium European Real Estate : CORPORATE PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2020

12/07/2020 | 03:13am EST
CREATING

GREAT

PLACES

COMPANY PRESENTATION

DECEMBER 2020

Liad Barzilai

Group CEO

c.12 years at Atrium, c.14+ in real estate Prior experience as CIO of Gazit-Globe

Ryan Lee

Group CFO

c.5 years at Atrium

c.20 years experience as CFO in Central Europe

CONTENT

Atrium in a snapshot

3

Focus on Poland and the Czech Republic

7

Business overview / COVID-19 impact

12

Atrium by 2025

17

9M 2020 results

22

Summary

28

Appendices

31

2

ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT

3

ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT (30 SEPTEMBER 2020)

CE portfolio focused on quality urban assets in Warsaw and Prague (56% of portfolio value)

Committed to ongoing asset rotation strategy since 2015

Higher quality sustainable cash flow from 153 assets to 26, average asset value from €17m to €98m

2020-2025: diversification into residential for rent in Warsaw/Prague

€2.5bn

€1.6bn

€0.5bn

Poland

Czech

standing investment

€1bn

€0.4bn

portfolio

5 assets Warsaw

2 assets Prague

€2.6bn as at 31/12/2014

808,100

sqm GLA

6.5%

Net equivalent yield 30/6/2020

(31/12/2019: 6.4%)

92.9%

Occupancy

5.3 yr

WALT

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
