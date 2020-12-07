Atrium European Real Estate : CORPORATE PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2020

CREATING
GREAT
PLACES
COMPANY PRESENTATION
DECEMBER 2020
Liad Barzilai
Group CEO
c.12 years at Atrium, c.14+ in real estate Prior experience as CIO of Gazit-Globe
Ryan Lee
Group CFO
c.5 years at Atrium
c.20 years experience as CFO in Central Europe
CONTENT
Atrium in a snapshot
3
Focus on Poland and the Czech Republic
7
Business overview / COVID-19 impact
12
Atrium by 2025
17
9M 2020 results
22
Summary
28
Appendices
31
2
ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT
3
ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT (30 SEPTEMBER 2020)
CE portfolio focused on quality urban assets in Warsaw and Prague (56% of portfolio value)
Committed to ongoing asset rotation strategy since 2015
Higher quality sustainable cash flow from 153 assets to 26, average asset value from €17m to €98m
2020-2025: diversification into residential for rent in Warsaw/Prague
€2.5bn
€1.6bn
€0.5bn
Poland
Czech
standing investment
€1bn
€0.4bn
portfolio
5 assets Warsaw
2 assets Prague
€2.6bn as at 31/12/2014
808,100
sqm GLA
6.5%
Net equivalent yield 30/6/2020
(31/12/2019: 6.4%)
92.9%
Occupancy
5.3 yr
WALT
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC