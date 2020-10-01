Atrium European Real Estate : CORPORATE PRESENTATION OCTOBER 2020
10/01/2020 | 01:45am EDT
CREATING
GREAT
PLACES
COMPANY PRESENTATION
OCTOBER 2020
Liad Barzilai
Group CEO
c.12 years at Atrium, c.14+ in real estate Prior experience as CIO of Gazit-Globe
Ryan Lee
Group CFO
c.5 years at Atrium
c.20 years experience as CFO in Central Europe
CONTENT
Atrium in a snapshot
3
Focus on Poland and the Czech Republic
7
H1 2020 results
11
Business overview / COVID-19 impact
17
Changing retail environment
22
Atrium by 2024
25
Summary
30
Appendices
32
2
ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT
3
ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT - 30 JUNE 2020
CE portfolio focused on quality urban assets in Warsaw and Prague 2015 to date: from 153 assets to 26, €17m average value to €98m Redevelopment pipeline of up to €400m 2020-2024: diversification to residential for rent in Warsaw/Prague
€2.5bn
€1.6bn
€0.5bn
Poland
Czech
standing investment
€1bn
€0.4bn
portfolio
5 assets Warsaw
2 assets Prague
808,100
>95%
sqm GLA
Occupancy
6.5%
Net equivalent yield
(31/12/2019: 6.4%)
5.3 yr
WALT
4
The portfolio figures exclude 5 assets classified as held for sale, sold in July 2020
