Atrium European Real Estate : CORPORATE PRESENTATION OCTOBER 2020

10/01/2020 | 01:45am EDT

CREATING

GREAT

PLACES

COMPANY PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2020

Liad Barzilai

Group CEO

c.12 years at Atrium, c.14+ in real estate Prior experience as CIO of Gazit-Globe

Ryan Lee

Group CFO

c.5 years at Atrium

c.20 years experience as CFO in Central Europe

CONTENT

Atrium in a snapshot

3

Focus on Poland and the Czech Republic

7

H1 2020 results

11

Business overview / COVID-19 impact

17

Changing retail environment

22

Atrium by 2024

25

Summary

30

Appendices

32

2

ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT

3

ATRIUM IN A SNAPSHOT - 30 JUNE 2020

CE portfolio focused on quality urban assets in Warsaw and Prague 2015 to date: from 153 assets to 26, €17m average value to €98m Redevelopment pipeline of up to €400m 2020-2024: diversification to residential for rent in Warsaw/Prague

€2.5bn

€1.6bn

€0.5bn

Poland

Czech

standing investment

€1bn

€0.4bn

portfolio

5 assets Warsaw

2 assets Prague

808,100

>95%

sqm GLA

Occupancy

6.5%

Net equivalent yield

(31/12/2019: 6.4%)

5.3 yr

WALT

4

The portfolio figures exclude 5 assets classified as held for sale, sold in July 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 05:44:01 UTC
