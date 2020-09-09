Atrium European Real Estate : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 09.09.2020 19:49

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Chaim Katzman

function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 08.09.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume 2.3690 18571 total volume: 18571 total price: 43994.699

average price: 2.3690