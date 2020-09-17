Atrium European Real Estate : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 16.09.2020 21:08
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Liad Barzilai (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 15.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro
|
|
price
|
volume
|
|
2.2915
|
8315
|
total
|
volume: 8315
|
|
total
|
price: 19053.82
|
|
average price: 2.2915
|
explanation: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q3 dividend
