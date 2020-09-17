Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Atrium European Real Estate Limited    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atrium European Real Estate : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Publication Date: 16.09.2020 21:13

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Evaristo Paez Rasmussen (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Group Chief Investment Officer - responsible for the day-to-day management of the Atrium Group

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 15.09.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a Trading Venue

currency: Euro

price

volume

2.2915

360

total

volume: 360

total

price: 824.84

average price: 2.2915

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for

the Q3 dividend

Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone:

+44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail:

richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

  1. http://www.aere.com
    ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 indexes:
    stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
12:20aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
12:16aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
12:16aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
12:16aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
09/16ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
09/16ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
09/16ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
09/16ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
09/14ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
09/14ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Noti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 160 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 28,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 100 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
P/E ratio 2020 73,3x
Yield 2020 9,53%
Capitalization 901 M 1 067 M 1 060 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,16 €
Last Close Price 2,36 €
Spread / Highest target 86,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Ian Wignall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED-31.59%1 056
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-8.92%3 400
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-23.17%3 187
PLAZA S.A.-31.09%2 910
VINCOM RETAIL-15.00%2 831
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.-30.15%2 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group