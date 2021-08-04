Log in
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
Atrium European Real Estate : GAZIT PUBLISHES ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF ITS PRESS RELEASE REGARDING ITS PROPOSAL

08/04/2021 | 02:46am EDT
Gazit publishes English translation of its press release regarding its Proposal

Jersey, 4 August 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner operator of shopping centres in Central Europe, announces that an English translation of the press release published yesterday by Gazit Globe Limited ("Gazit") regarding its proposal to acquire the equity of Atrium that Gazit does not currently own for a consideration of €3.35 per share, is available on Gazit's website (http://www.gazitglobe.com/investor-relations/news-and-updates/#).

Further updates regarding the Proposal will be made as appropriate.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com or for analysts: Doron Lavi Segelson: dlavi@aere.com

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately €2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
