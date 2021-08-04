Atrium European Real Estate : GAZIT PUBLISHES ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF ITS PRESS RELEASE REGARDING ITS PROPOSAL

Gazit publishes English translation of its press release regarding its Proposal

Jersey, 4 August 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner operator of shopping centres in Central Europe, announces that an English translation of the press release published yesterday by Gazit Globe Limited ("Gazit") regarding its proposal to acquire the equity of Atrium that Gazit does not currently own for a consideration of €3.35 per share, is available on Gazit's website (http://www.gazitglobe.com/investor-relations/news-and-updates/#).

Further updates regarding the Proposal will be made as appropriate.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com or for analysts: Doron Lavi Segelson: dlavi@aere.com

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com

