Atrium European Real Estate : INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE AND GAZIT GLOBE ANNOUNCE PROPOSED MERGER FOR 3.63 PER SHARE IN CASH AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce proposed merger

for €3.63 per Atrium share in cash

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 18 October 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee") of Atrium and the board of directors of Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited ("Newco"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe Ltd ("Gazit"), have signed a definitive merger agreement for a recommended cash acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Atrium that is not already owned directly or indirectly by Gazit or its affiliates for cash at a price of €3.63 per Atrium share (the "Offer Price"), including a payment in the amount of €3.03 per share in cash paid by Gazit and €0.60 per share by way of a cash dividend paid by the Company (the "Special Dividend").

In addition to the increase of the Offer Price, the Independent Committee has also negotiated that Atrium shareholders are entitled to receive the pro-rata funds from operations less maintenance capital expenditure generated between the date of the last dividend payment and completion of the Acquisition (the "AFFO"). Shareholders will receive both the Offer Price and the AFFO.

The Acquisition is to be implemented by means of a statutory merger between the Company and Newco under Part 18B of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended (the "Merger").

The Offer Price reflects an increase of €0.28 per share or 8.4% compared to the initial proposal of Gazit of €3.35 per share submitted on 2 August 2021 (the "Initial Proposal") as well as the inclusion of additional dividends payable up to closing, reflective of AFFO. The Offer Price also implies a 23.9% premium to the unaffected share price as of 30 July 2021 (€2.93 per share), a 22.3% premium to the 30- day volume weighted average price (VWAP) to 30 July 2021 (€2.97 per share) and a 23.9% premium to the 90-day VWAP to 30 July 2021 (€2.93 per share), being the last trading day prior to announcement of the Initial Proposal.

The Offer Price is to be paid in cash. Prior to the effective date of the Merger, the Company expects to pay the Special Dividend to all holders of Atrium shares on the Special Dividend Record Date of €0.60 per Atrium Share in connection with the Merger, provided the Merger is approved by Atrium shareholders at the EGM (as defined below). The Offer Price payable by Newco will be reduced by such Special Dividend.

The Independent Committee has received a fairness opinion from UBS AG London Branch as to the financial terms of the Merger, subject to the terms and conditions set out therein. Having taken into

