Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Intention to hold Reduction of Capital EGM

01/17/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Intention to hold Reduction of Capital EGM

17.01.2022 / 11:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intention to hold Reduction of Capital EGM

Jersey, 17 January 2022 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company") announces today that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the "Reduction of Capital EGM") to approve certain ancillary resolutions in connection with the Merger, including the proposed reduction of the issued share capital of Atrium to occur at Closing and the payment of the Pro Rata AFFO Dividend, as detailed in the shareholder circular issued on 23 November 2021 ("Merger Circular"). The Reduction of Capital EGM is to be held at 10.00 a.m. (Jersey time) on Tuesday 1 February 2022 at the offices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH and via teleconference.

Atrium Shareholders are reminded that as a result of the approval of the Merger Resolutions at the Merger Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 December 2021, the holder of the Reduction of Capital Share (being The Law Debenture Trust Corporation plc) has been irrevocably authorised and instructed by Atrium Shareholders to vote in favour of the Reduction of Capital Resolution (as defined below) and has the power to pass the Reduction of Capital Resolution by voting in favour of it notwithstanding how any other Atrium Shareholders may vote on such resolution. As described in the Merger Circular, Gazit and its affiliates have provided irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the Merger and any related matters. It is therefore expected that the Proposed Resolutions (as defined below) will be approved notwithstanding how any other Atrium Shareholders may vote on the resolutions.

At the Reduction of Capital EGM, the Company will seek approval from its shareholders on the following matters:

(i) the cancellation of the Merger Shares at Closing (as such terms are defined in the Merger Implementation Agreement) and the reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the stated capital account maintained for the ordinary shares of no par value by ?305,377,886; and

(ii) the cancellation of the Reduction of Capital Share at Closing (as such terms are defined in the Merger Implementation Agreement) and the reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the stated capital account maintained for the Reduction of Capital Share by ?1.00,

(together (i) and (ii) are the "Reduction of Capital"), and that this be and is generally and unconditionally approved, and the board of directors of the Company (or a duly authorised committee thereof) (the "Board") be and is authorised to take all such action as it may consider necessary or desirable for the implementation of the Reduction of Capital (including the filing of the solvency statement and minute of reduction) (the "Reduction of Capital Resolution");

(iii) the declaration and payment to each holder of a Merger Share of the Pro Rata Dividend (as such term is defined in the Merger Implementation Agreement) in respect of the period from the end of the previous quarter in respect of which an AFFO Dividend was paid to and including the Closing Date (the "Relevant Period"), which shall be an amount determined and recommended by the Board and equal to the AFFO Dividend that was paid in the quarter immediately preceding the Relevant Period, reduced on a pro rata basis to reflect the number of days by which the Relevant Period is shorter than a calendar quarter (the "Pro Rata AFFO Dividend") be and is generally and unconditionally approved and the Board be and are authorised to take all such action as they may consider necessary or desirable for the settlement of the Cash Consideration Amount, (together the "Proposed Resolutions").

A circular providing further details of the Proposed Resolutions and supporting documentation has been published today and is available on the Company's website (www.aere.com).

Save as otherwise defined, capitalised terms used but not defined in this press announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Merger Circular.

Enquiries

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Andrew Davis/ Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney: scatrium@fticonsulting.com


17.01.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
11-15 Seaton Place
JE4 0QH St. Helier
Jersey Guernsey
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
WKN: A0X963
Listed: Amsterdam, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1269520

 
End of News EQS News Service

1269520  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269520&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
06:30aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Intention to hold Reduction of Capital EGM
EQ
04:25aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : FITCH RATINGS DOWNGRADES ATRIUM'S RATING TO ‘BB/STABLE..
PU
03:47aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Fitch Ratings downgrades Atrium's rating to 'BB/Stab..
EQ
01/14ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Expiry of objections period in respect of the Merger..
EQ
01/13DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited : Notification and public disclosure of transacti..
EQ
2021ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Monthly statement December 2021
PU
2021Shareholders Approves Atrium European Real Estate Ltd Merger
CI
2021ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Shareholders approve the Merger in Extraordinary General Mee..
PU
2021ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Iss and glass lewis recommend atrium shareholders vote for p..
PU
2021ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 162 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 58,8 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net Debt 2021 806 M 921 M 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Evaristo Paez Rasmussen Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED0.56%1 654
SCENTRE GROUP-3.16%11 461
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-5.91%5 492
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.29%3 438
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-2.25%3 206
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY1.68%2 911