Atrium European Real Estate : RELEASE OF ANNOUNCEMENT ACCORDING TO SECTION 135 PARA 2 OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ACT 2018

Jersey, 21 December 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to

Following the settlement of the acquisition of 87,000 shares on 17 December 2020, the ordinary shares in Atrium held by Gazit Gaia Limited amount to 154,568,018 ordinary shares (corresponding to 40.02% of the voting rights) and, thus the shareholding of Gazit Gaia Limited in Atrium exceeded the threshold of 40%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 808,100 sqm and with a total market value of approximately €2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.