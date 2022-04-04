Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Atrium European Real Estate Limited
  News
  Summary
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/04/2022 | 03:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2022 / 08:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GAZIT MIDAS Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr
First name: Chaim
Last name(s): Katzman
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Atrium European Real Estate Limited

b) LEI
213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1829325239

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99.625 % 500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
99.625 % 500000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.04.2022

Language: English
Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
11-15 Seaton Place
JE4 0QH St. Helier
Jersey Guernsey

 
End of News EQS News Service

73981  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 212 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,25%
Capitalization 1 216 M 1 378 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Liad Barzilai Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Evaristo Paez Rasmussen Group Chief Investment Officer