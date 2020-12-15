EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Gazit Gaia Limited (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
2.5276 25000
total volume: 25000
total price: 63190
average price: 2.5276
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
