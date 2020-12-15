Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Atrium European Real Estate Limited    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

12/15/2020 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Gazit Gaia Limited  (legal person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with 
managerial responsibilities 
name and surname: Chaim Katzman 
function: Chairman of the supervisory board 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: acquisition 
date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00 
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
              2.5276                25000 
 
total volume: 25000 
total price: 63190 
average price: 2.5276 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting Inc.: 
+44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED -1.57% 2.5 Delayed Quote.-26.38%
CITYCON OYJ 0.38% 8 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
FTI CONSULTING, INC. -0.25% 109.7 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
GAIA, INC. -1.38% 10.02 Delayed Quote.25.41%
GAZIT GLOBE LTD -0.56% 2134 Delayed Quote.-43.62%
All news about ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
07:16aEANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
12/09EANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
12/07EANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
12/07ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Corporate presentation december 2020
PU
12/07ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/02EANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
12/02ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Scrip dividend circular q4 2020
PU
12/02ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Publication of scrip dividend circular q4 2020
PU
12/02EANS-NEWS : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend ..
DJ
11/30EANS-TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 154 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2020 -20,8 M -25,3 M -25,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 104 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
P/E ratio 2020 -104x
Yield 2020 8,40%
Capitalization 969 M 1 176 M 1 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,83 €
Last Close Price 2,54 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Ian Wignall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED-26.38%1 176
SCENTRE GROUP-27.15%10 893
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-12.75%3 698
PLAZA S.A.-27.12%3 072
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-17.39%3 049
VINCOM RETAIL-11.76%2 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ