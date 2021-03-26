Log in
EANS-Other capital market information : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

03/26/2021 | 09:48am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                  TERMINATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2020 
 
Jersey, 26 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) 
("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium 
Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and 
retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Sec 7 para 4 
of the Austrian Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018) and 
Art 2 para 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, that the 
share buy-back programme which commenced on 20 March 2020 (the "Buy-Back 
Programme 2020") has been terminated with effect from today. 
 
A total of 687,255 no-par value shares issued to bearers (ISIN JE00B3DCF752) 
have been acquired in the period between 20 March 2020 and 26 March 2021 at a 
total purchase price of EUR 1,774,030. This corresponds to 0.1757% of the total 
number of 391,085,462 shares issued as per 26 March 2021. The weighted average 
price per share was EUR 2.58. The highest consideration per share paid within 
the framework of the Buy-Back Programme 2020 was EUR 2.75 and the lowest was EUR 
2.03. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by Atrium 
and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. 
 
Details of transactions effected within the scope of the Buy-Back Programme 2020 
that have to be announced under Sec 7 of the Austrian Publication Regulation and 
Art 2 para 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and of any 
amendments to the Buy-Back Programme 2020 that have to be announced under Sec 6 
of the Austrian Publication Regulation and Art 2 para 1 of the Commission 
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, have been published on Atriums website 
https://www.aere.com/sharebuy.aspx [https://www.aere.com/sharebuy.aspx]. 
 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com 
[atrium@fticonsulting.com] 
 
 
About Atrium European Real Estate 
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and 
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant 
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. 
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm 
and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties 
are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the 
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real 
estate professionals. 
 
In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by 
investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus 
on Warsaw. 
 
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and 
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as 
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange 
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice 
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the 
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and 
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee 
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in 
the past are no guarantee of future results. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
FTI Consulting Inc.:  +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)

