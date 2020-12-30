EANS-Total Voting Rights : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the month December 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 390976608 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1944947233. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 31.12.2020. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 December 2020 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 390,976,608 as a result of the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of the directors and employees of the Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,944,947,233 following the company's dividend distribution of 30 December 2020. Further inquiry note: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 13:31 ET (18:31 GMT)