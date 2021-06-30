Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EANS-Total Voting Rights : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

06/30/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with 
  the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the 
  content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the 
month June 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 400251369 
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1918301209. The change of total 
voting rights is effective as of 30.06.2021. 
 
additional (optional) statements: 
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 June 2021 the 
total number of voting rights has been increased to 400,251,369 as a result of 
the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the 
issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of the directors and 
employees of the Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 
1,918,301,209 following the company's dividend distribution of 30 June 2021. 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

All news about ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
04:37aEANS-TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of..
DJ
04:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
06/28PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
06/25ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE  : Results of election to receive scrip dividend
PU
06/25PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RE..
DJ
06/25PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
06/17PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
06/10ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
06/09ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE  : Publication of scrip dividend circular q2 2021
PU
06/09ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE  : Scrip dividend circular q2 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 038 M 1 235 M 1 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 7,08%
Capitalization 1 201 M 1 430 M 1 429 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,04 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Evaristo Paez Rasmussen Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED21.16%1 397
SCENTRE GROUP-1.08%11 070
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.70%3 649
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY4.19%3 300
PLAZA S.A.6.53%3 255
VINCOM RETAIL0.96%3 113