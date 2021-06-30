EANS-Total Voting Rights : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the month June 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 400251369 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1918301209. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.06.2021. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 June 2021 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 400,251,369 as a result of the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of the directors and employees of the Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,918,301,209 following the company's dividend distribution of 30 June 2021. end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 30, 2021 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)