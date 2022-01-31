NVR: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.01.2022 / 17:06

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 January 2022 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 400,528,651 (including one capital reduction share). The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,885,788,142.

