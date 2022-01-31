Log in
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Summary
NVR: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/31/2022 | 12:07pm EST
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2022 / 17:06
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 January 2022 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 400,528,651 (including one capital reduction share). The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,885,788,142.

31.01.2022

Language: English
Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
11-15 Seaton Place
JE4 0QH St. Helier
Jersey Guernsey

 
End of News EQS News Service

1274832  31.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274832&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
