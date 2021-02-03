PRESS RELEASE: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITEDANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Information
03.02.2021
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE
UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES
OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR
INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate
Limited (the "Offeror") hereby announces the results of its invitation to
holders of its EUR500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due October 2022 (ISIN:
XS1118586244) (the "Notes") to tender any and all Notes for purchase by the
Offeror for cash (the "Offer").
The Offer was announced on 27 January 2021 and was made subject to satisfaction
or waiver of the New Financing Condition and subject to the other terms and
conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 January 2021 (the
"Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in
this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender
Offer Memorandum.
The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 2 February 2021. As
at the Expiration Deadline, EUR78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the
Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.
The Offeror expects that the New Financing Condition will be satisfied on 5
February 2021.
Following the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror hereby announces that it has
decided to accept for purchase EUR78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of
the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.
Aggregate
principal Outstanding
Outstanding amount of Principal
Notes ISIN / Principal Purchase Notes Amount after
Common Code Amount Price accepted for Settlement
purchase Date
pursuant to
the Offer
EUR500,000,000
3.625 per XS1118586244 104.25
cent. Notes / 111858624 EUR232,950,000 per EUR78,233,000 EUR154,717,000
due October cent.
2022
Settlement is expected to occur on 8 February 2021. Following settlement of the
Offer EUR154,717,000 in principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.
THE DEALER MANAGERS
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Citigroup Centre
Canada Square Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Canary Wharf Winchester House
London E14 5LB 1 Great Winchester Street
United Kingdom London EC2N 2DB
Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969 United Kingdom
Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: +44 20 7545 8011
Email: Attention: Liability Management Group
liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com
THE TENDER AGENT
Citibank, N.A., London Branch
6th Floor, Citigroup Centre
Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5LB
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 20 7508 3867
Attention: Exchange Team
Email: citiexchanges@citi.com
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey
atrium@fticonsulting.com
DISCLAIMER
The offer period for the Offer has now expired. No further tenders of any Notes
may be made pursuant to the Offer. This announcement must be read in conjunction
with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer
Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully. If any
Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement and/or the
Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek
its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its
broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax
or legal adviser. The Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent do not accept any
responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in
this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum including (without limitation)
information concerning the Offeror or its subsidiaries and affiliates or for any
failure by the Offeror to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect
the significance or accuracy of such information.
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 03, 2021 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)