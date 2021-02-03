Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Atrium European Real Estate Limited    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITEDANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

02/03/2021 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
03.02.2021 
 
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - 
 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE 
UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES 
OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR 
INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS 
ANNOUNCEMENT. 
                      ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 
                  ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER 
 
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate 
Limited (the "Offeror") hereby announces the results of its invitation to 
holders of its EUR500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due October 2022 (ISIN: 
XS1118586244) (the "Notes") to tender any and all Notes for purchase by the 
Offeror for cash (the "Offer"). 
 
The Offer was announced on 27 January 2021 and was made subject to satisfaction 
or waiver of the New Financing Condition and subject to the other terms and 
conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 January 2021 (the 
"Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in 
this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender 
Offer Memorandum. 
 
The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 2 February 2021. As 
at the Expiration Deadline, EUR78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 
Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. 
 
The Offeror expects that the New Financing Condition will be satisfied on 5 
February 2021. 
 
Following the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror hereby announces that it has 
decided to accept for purchase EUR78,233,000 in aggregate principal amount of 
the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. 
 
 
                                                      Aggregate 
                                                      principal    Outstanding 
                             Outstanding              amount of     Principal 
    Notes         ISIN /      Principal    Purchase     Notes      Amount after 
               Common Code      Amount      Price   accepted for    Settlement 
                                                      purchase         Date 
                                                     pursuant to 
                                                      the Offer 
EUR500,000,000 
  3.625 per    XS1118586244                 104.25 
 cent. Notes   / 111858624  EUR232,950,000   per    EUR78,233,000 EUR154,717,000 
 due October                                cent. 
     2022 
 
Settlement is expected to occur on 8 February 2021. Following settlement of the 
Offer EUR154,717,000 in principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding. 
 
 
THE DEALER MANAGERS 
Citigroup Global Markets Limited 
Citigroup Centre 
Canada Square                         Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch 
Canary Wharf                          Winchester House 
London E14 5LB                        1 Great Winchester Street 
United Kingdom                        London EC2N 2DB 
Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969           United Kingdom 
Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: +44 20 7545 8011 
Email:                                Attention: Liability Management Group 
liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com 
 
THE TENDER AGENT 
Citibank, N.A., London Branch 
6th Floor, Citigroup Centre 
Canada Square 
Canary Wharf 
London E14 5LB 
United Kingdom 
Telephone: +44 20 7508 3867 
Attention: Exchange Team 
Email: citiexchanges@citi.com 
 
 
For further information: 
 
FTI Consulting Inc.: 
+44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey 
atrium@fticonsulting.com 
 
 
DISCLAIMER 
The offer period for the Offer has now expired. No further tenders of any Notes 
may be made pursuant to the Offer. This announcement must be read in conjunction 
with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer 
Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully. If any 
Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement and/or the 
Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek 
its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its 
broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax 
or legal adviser. The Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent do not accept any 
responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in 
this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum including (without limitation) 
information concerning the Offeror or its subsidiaries and affiliates or for any 
failure by the Offeror to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect 
the significance or accuracy of such information. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting Inc.: 
+44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 0.19% 2.7 Delayed Quote.7.58%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.97% 59.58 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.14% 8.646 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
FTI CONSULTING, INC. -0.69% 110.1 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
All news about ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
05:44aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Announces final results of its tender offer
PU
05:19aPRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTAT..
DJ
01/29PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES..
DJ
01/29EANS-TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of ..
DJ
01/27ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Launches Tender For $605.4 Million Notes Due Octob..
MT
01/27ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Announces tender offer for 2022 notes subject to t..
PU
01/27PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM ANNOUNCES TENDER OF..
DJ
01/20EANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
01/18EANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
01/05EANS-DD : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transact..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 154 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2020 -20,8 M -25,0 M -25,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 104 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 -110x
Yield 2020 7,92%
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 267 M 1 268 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,83 €
Last Close Price 2,70 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Ian Wignall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED7.58%1 267
SCENTRE GROUP-0.72%10 850
AEON MALL CO., LTD.4.00%3 834
PLAZA S.A.0.61%3 134
VINCOM RETAIL-4.46%3 127
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%2 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ