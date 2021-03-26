PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Neil Flanzraich (natural person)
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q1
2021 dividend
date: 26.03.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro
price volume
2.6860 638
total volume: 638
total price: 1713.668
average price: 2.6860
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 26, 2021 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)