Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Atrium European Real Estate Limited    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

03/26/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Neil Flanzraich (natural person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities 
function: board member 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q1 
2021 dividend 
date: 26.03.2021; UTC+01:00 
market: Outside a Trading Venue 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
              2.6860                  638 
 
total volume: 638 
total price: 1713.668 
average price: 2.6860 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

All news about ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
03:01pPRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
02:52pPRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RE..
DJ
09:48aEANS-OTHER CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATIO : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Not..
DJ
09:46aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Atrium European Real Estate -2-
DJ
09:46aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Resolutions of the..
DJ
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
03/11PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning t..
DJ
03/11ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
03/10EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the ..
DJ
03/10PRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Divi..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 144 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 -0,56 M -0,66 M -0,66 M
Net Debt 2021 1 091 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 7,77%
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 241 M 1 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrium European Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,88 €
Last Close Price 2,69 €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Ian Wignall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED7.39%1 295
SCENTRE GROUP3.24%11 722
AEON MALL CO., LTD.14.51%3 814
PLAZA S.A.24.24%3 725
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY4.62%3 372
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-12.34%2 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ