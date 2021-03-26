PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Neil Flanzraich (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q1 2021 dividend date: 26.03.2021; UTC+01:00 market: Outside a Trading Venue currency: Euro price volume 2.6860 638 total volume: 638 total price: 1713.668 average price: 2.6860 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

