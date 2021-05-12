Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Atrium European Real Estate Limited
  News
  Summary
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

05/12/2021 | 03:05am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey 
(legal person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with 
managerial responsibilities 
name and surname: Chaim Katzman 
function: Chairman of the supervisory board 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: acquisition 
date: 10.05.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Outside a trading venue 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
                   3              6782116 
 
total volume: 6782116 
total price: 20346348 
average price: 3 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 144 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2021 -0,56 M -0,68 M -0,68 M
Net Debt 2021 1 147 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 7,74%
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 431 M 1 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,88 €
Last Close Price 2,97 €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Ian Wignall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED18.56%1 431
SCENTRE GROUP-1.44%11 028
AEON MALL CO., LTD.3.00%3 633
PLAZA S.A.17.47%3 450
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY0.80%3 293
VINCOM RETAIL-1.27%3 048