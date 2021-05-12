PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 10.05.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
3 6782116
total volume: 6782116
total price: 20346348
average price: 3
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
