PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:
responsible party:
name: Lucy Lilley (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package
date: 25.06.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro
price volume
0 765
total volume: 765
total price: 0
average price: 0
