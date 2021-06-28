Log in
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

06/28/2021 | 11:00am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Lucy Lilley (natural person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities 
function: board member 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package 
date: 25.06.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Outside a Trading Venue 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
                   0                  765 
 
total volume: 765 
total price: 0 
average price: 0 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 038 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 7,28%
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 397 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,5%
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liad Barzilai Group Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Scott Jonathan Dwyer Group Chief Operating Officer
Evaristo Paez Rasmussen Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED17.96%1 397
SCENTRE GROUP1.08%11 070
AEON MALL CO., LTD.4.35%3 649
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY4.59%3 300
PLAZA S.A.10.06%3 255
VINCOM RETAIL0.64%3 113