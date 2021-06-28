PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Lucy Lilley (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package date: 25.06.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Outside a Trading Venue currency: Euro price volume 0 765 total volume: 765 total price: 0 average price: 0 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

