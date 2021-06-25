PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information 25.06.2021 St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021 Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 25 June 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, under the Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 49.4% of the shares to receive the Q2 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in the issuance of 4,393,648 new shares. Shareholders were given the opportunity between 14 June 2021 and 25 June 2021 to make an election to receive the Q2 2021 dividend in the form of a Scrip Dividend, otherwise the Q2 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Both the Scrip Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 30 June 2021. For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] About Atrium European Real Estate Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw. The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

