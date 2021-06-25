Log in
    ATRS   JE00B3DCF752

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021

06/25/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
25.06.2021 
 
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - 
 
           RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021 
 
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 25 June 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its 
subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of 
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, under 
the Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 49.4% of the shares to 
receive the Q2 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in the 
issuance of 4,393,648 new shares. 
 
Shareholders were given the opportunity between 14 June 2021 and 25 June 2021 to 
make an election to receive the Q2 2021 dividend in the form of a Scrip 
Dividend, otherwise the Q2 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Both the Scrip 
Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 30 June 2021. 
 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis: 
atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] 
 
About Atrium European Real Estate 
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and 
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant 
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. 
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm 
and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties 
are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the 
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real 
estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify 
its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, 
with a primary focus on Warsaw. 
 
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and 
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as 
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange 
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice 
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the 
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and 
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee 
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in 
the past are no guarantee of future results. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting Inc.: 
+44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 14:46 ET (18:46 GMT)

