Atrium Ljungberg AB, formerly LjungbergGruppen AB, is a Sweden-based company that is active within the real estate sector. The Company is engaged in the ownership, development and management of real estate property, principally in Stockholm, Malmo and Uppsala in Sweden. The Company also owns properties in Ostersund, Vasteras and Halmstad. Its property portfolio is comprised of office and retail properties, as well as residential real estate. The Company is also operational through a number of wholly owned subsidiaries, comprising TL Bygg AB, Impluvium Tio AB, Fastighets AB Blastern, Arstalunden AB, PUB AB, Suhob Fastighets AB, LjungbergGruppen Holding AB, Fastighets AB Celtica and Atrium Fastigheter AB. In addition, the Company holds stake in Sickla Industrifastigheter KB and has a number of indirectly owned subsidiaries. In February 2014, the Company acquired property Nacka Sicklaon 83:33 from Lansforsakringar Liv's subsidiary.