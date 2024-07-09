Interim Report January - June 2024
We are delivering a strong net letting in the quarter. For us, the trend is clear - there is demand for quality offices that have a strong sustainability profile in attractive contexts and locations. Fully in line with our offer, says Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg.
  • Rental income amounted to SEK 1,508 million (SEK 1,411 m) - of which comparable portfolios increased by 5.0% (12.2%).
  • Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,089 million (SEK 987 m) - of which comparable portfolios increased by 6.9% (15.0%).
  • Net sales for project and construction work amounted to SEK 252 million (SEK 176 m), while gross profit/loss totalled SEK 2 million (SEK 1 m).
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 744 million (SEK 658 m), corresponding to SEK 5.90 per share (SEK 5.22 per share).
  • Unrealized changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -46 million (SEK -989 m), which included project returns of SEK 0 million (SEK 20 m).
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 662 million (SEK -440 m), corresponding to SEK 5.25 per share (SEK -3.49 per share).
  • Net letting for the period amounted to SEK 69 million (SEK 31 m) of which the company terminated SEK -23 million (SEK -5 m), refers to paving the way for future projects.
  • Investments for the period amounted to SEK 1,060 million (SEK 1,006 m) while property sales amounted to SEK 2,148 million (SEK 1,825 m).

