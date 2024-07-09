Atrium Ljungberg : Interim Report January – June 2024
We are delivering a strong net letting in the quarter. For us, the trend is clear - there is demand for quality offices that have a strong sustainability profile in attractive contexts and locations. Fully in line with our offer, says Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg.
Rental income amounted to SEK 1,508 million (SEK 1,411 m) - of which comparable portfolios increased by 5.0% (12.2%).
Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,089 million (SEK 987 m) - of which comparable portfolios increased by 6.9% (15.0%).
Net sales for project and construction work amounted to SEK 252 million (SEK 176 m), while gross profit/loss totalled SEK 2 million (SEK 1 m).
Income from property management amounted to SEK 744 million (SEK 658 m), corresponding to SEK 5.90 per share (SEK 5.22 per share).
Unrealized changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -46 million (SEK -989 m), which included project returns of SEK 0 million (SEK 20 m).
Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 662 million (SEK -440 m), corresponding to SEK 5.25 per share (SEK -3.49 per share).
Net letting for the period amounted to SEK 69 million (SEK 31 m) of which the company terminated SEK -23 million (SEK -5 m), refers to paving the way for future projects.
Investments for the period amounted to SEK 1,060 million (SEK 1,006 m) while property sales amounted to SEK 2,148 million (SEK 1,825 m).
Nacka, 09/07/2024
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Security Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:30 a.m. CET on 9 July 2024.
