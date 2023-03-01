Atrium Ljungberg : 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, correction

1 Mar 2023, 16:15

A Swedish language version of Atrium Ljungberg's 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available on Atrium Ljungberg's website at www.al.se. Correction when the previous press release contained a reference to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation.

An English language translation will be available on Atrium Ljungberg's website in week 12.



