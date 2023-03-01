Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:42:05 2023-03-01 am EST
180.00 SEK   -1.59%
10:23aAtrium Ljungberg : 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, correction
PU
02:04aAtrium Ljungberg : 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
PU
02/15Atrium Ljungberg : Notice to Annual General Meeting in Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atrium Ljungberg : 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, correction

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
Atrium Ljungberg 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, correction
1 Mar 2023, 16:15
A Swedish language version of Atrium Ljungberg's 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available on Atrium Ljungberg's website at www.al.se. Correction when the previous press release contained a reference to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation.

An English language translation will be available on Atrium Ljungberg's website in week 12.

Nacka, 1 March 2023
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)


This disclosure contains information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.15 p.m. CET on 1 March 2023.

Press release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
