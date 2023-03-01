Atrium Ljungberg 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, correction
1 Mar 2023, 16:15
A Swedish language version of Atrium Ljungberg's 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available on Atrium Ljungberg's website at www.al.se. Correction when the previous press release contained a reference to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation.
An English language translation will be available on Atrium Ljungberg's website in week 12.
Nacka, 1 March 2023
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
This disclosure contains information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.15 p.m. CET on 1 March 2023.
