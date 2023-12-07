7 Dec 2023, 07:30

Atrium Ljungberg is pleased to announce that Erik Skalin will take over as the new business area director for Leasing and join the Atrium Ljungberg executive management team. He comes from JLL, where he was the head of agency and responsible for the consulting operations Leasing, Tenant Representation and Corporate Account Management.

"I am very pleased that Erik has accepted the offer to be the business area director for Leasing. His extensive experience and competence undoubtedly will be key in strengthening our company. Erik also shares Atrium Ljungberg's core values and commitment to innovation and sustainability," says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg.

Erik Skalin has almost 20 years of experience in letting and developing properties. He comes to Atrium Ljungberg from JLL, and before that he spent 14 years at Aberdeen Asset Management. His role as the business area director for Leasing includes overall responsibility for the strategic letting work at Atrium Ljungberg, and he will be in charge of the company's Leasing department. He will start in the spring of 2024.

"I view Atrium Ljungberg to be a leader in attractive and sustainable urban development, and I look forward to being part of and creating long-term value for both the company and society.I am proud that they have chosen me, and I look forward to joining the company," says Erik.

Following the recruitment, Atrium Ljungberg's executive management team comprises: Annica Ånäs, CEO; Mattias Celinder, Business Area Director, Properties; Linus Kjellberg, Business Area Director, Business Development; Angela Berg, Business Area Director, Projects; Erik Skalin, Business Area Director, Leasing; Helena Martini, HR Director; and Ulrika Danielsson, CFO.

