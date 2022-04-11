Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/11 05:01:03 am EDT
186.75 SEK   -1.19%
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : signs a lease contract for an upper-secondary school in Slakthusområdet
PU
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : is hosting a presentation of Q1 Report 2022 on 13 April at 10.00 CET
PU
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Atrium Ljungberg : Fast-growing Nova is moving to the new Slussen

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Fast-growing Nova is moving to the new Slussen
11 Apr 2022, 10:30
Slussen is quickly being transformed from a traffic hub into a meeting place, with offices boasting the most beautiful views in Stockholm now starting to fill up with tenants. Nova is going to open a new office in Stockholm and has decided to move into its own floor measuring 2,250 m[2] in the newly renovated Katarinahuset.

When Nova was looking for new premises for its head office in Stockholm, Slussen was at the top of its wish list. It chose Katarinahuset and at the beginning of 2023 the company will occupy an entire 2,250 m2 floor in the building. These new premises have an incredible panoramic view stretching from Stockholm City Hall, across the old town (Gamla Stan) to the island of Djurgården.

"Our new office has exactly what we need to build a strong culture at the company that promotes innovation, creativity and collaboration. We want to harness the magic that is created in face-to-face meetings and have placed a lot of emphasis on the social aspects. For example, we are locating all the communal areas in places that have the best views of Saltsjön Bay and Lake Mälaren," says Michael Jäderlind, CEO of Nova in Sweden

Slussen has been a central location since Stockholm was founded and the new Slussen is being transformed from a traffic solution into a meeting place. Cars and buses are moving under the ground, while a new quayside, square and park are taking shape above ground. Its modern urban market is attracting visitors, with a number of restaurants, from simple street food to fine dining, a new retail hub, a vibrant square and modern office spaces.

"We are seeing an increase in the amount of interest in the beautiful offices in Slussen. The fact that Nova Group is choosing Katarinahuset for its head office in Sweden is further proof of just how attractive this new Slussen is. Nova's exciting mix of companies will also add to the already dynamic mix of operations, employees and customers in Slussen," says Camilla Waxin, Leasing Manager at Atrium Ljungberg.

The lease contract with Nova is known as a 'green lease contract'. This is when the landlord and the tenant agree on joint measures to retain or improve the environmental performance of the premises.

Nova Group is a Nordic integrated agency group whose services include strategic brand development, digital services, e-commerce, CRM, marketing automation and SEO/SEM. Its Swedish operations comprise six specialised companies. Nova Group has a total of approximately 350 employees, with a turnover of SEK 540 million in 2021.

Katarinahuset has a total letting area of approximately 25,000 m2 with an annual rental value of approximately SEK xx million excluding surcharges. Once the premises have been let, the property's economic letting rate will be approximately 25%.

Nacka, 11 April 2022
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
