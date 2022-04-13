Log in
    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/12 11:29:43 am EDT
188.10 SEK   +0.27%
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : Interim Report January - March 2022
PU
04/11ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : Fast-growing Nova is moving to the new Slussen
PU
04/07ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : signs a lease contract for an upper-secondary school in Slakthusområdet
PU
Atrium Ljungberg : Interim Report January - March 2022

04/13/2022 | 01:35am EDT
Interim Report January - March 2022
13 Apr 2022, 07:30
- The first quarter has seen a lot of activity on many fronts, despite the unsettling situation in the world around us. We are continuing to see good progress being made in our project portfolio, while the high letting rate from the end of last year is continuing, says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg.
  • Rental income amounted to SEK 600 million (SEK 572 m), with an increase in comparable portfolios of 2.6% (-1.8%).
  • The operating surplus amounted to SEK 391 million (SEK 377 m), of which comparable portfolios increased by 1.5 % (-3.7%).
  • Net sales för project and construction work amounted to SEK 56 million (SEK 127 m) while gross profit totalled SEK -6 million (SEK 29 m).
  • Profit before changes in value amounted to SEK 281 million (SEK 311 m) corresponding to SEK 2.23/share (SEK 2.44/share).
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 1,309 million (SEK 167 m) which included project returns of SEK 602 million (SEK 0 m).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,870 million (SEK 552 m), corresponding to SEK 14.81/share (SEK 4.34/share).
  • Net letting for the period amounted to SEK 44 million (SEK -10 m) of which the company itself terminated SEK -10 million (SEK -1 m) to pave the way for future projects.
  • Investment in held properties amounted to SEK 463 million (SEK 485 m).
  • The net asset value amounted to SEK 252.17/share, which is an increase of 4.7% adjusted for dividends paid, compared with the start of the year.


Nacka, 13/04/2022
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)


This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on 13 April 2022.

Press release

Financials
Sales 2022 2 825 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2022 1 562 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2022 22 856 M 2 412 M 2 412 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 23 760 M 2 507 M 2 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 15,9%
