    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-10-13 am EDT
121.90 SEK   -1.61%
01:42aAtrium Ljungberg : Interim Report January – September 2022
PU
09/30Atrium Ljungberg : is hosting a presentation of Q3 Report 2022 on 14 October at 9.00 CET
PU
08/09Atrium Ljungberg Signs $493 Million Development Deals For Stockholm Project
MT
Atrium Ljungberg : Interim Report January – September 2022

10/14/2022 | 01:42am EDT
Interim Report January - September 2022
14 Oct 2022, 07:30
In challenging times, we need to be agile and adapt based on new conditions. In such times, it is gratifying that this quarter we continue to deliver a positive net letting, have a growth in earnings before changes in value of 33% and continued pace in the deal through two newly signed development agreements, says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg.
  • Rental income amounted to SEK 1,879 million (SEK 1,692 m), with an increase in comparable portfolios of 3.9% (0.5%).
  • The operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,262 million (SEK 1,153 m), of which comparable portfolios increased by 1.0% (1.2%).
  • Net sales for project and construction work amounted to SEK 484 million (SEK 697 m) while gross profit totalled SEK 30 million (SEK 114 m).
  • Profit before changes in value amounted to SEK 897 million (SEK 945 m), corresponding to SEK 7.10/share (SEK 7.45/share).
  • Unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 4,138 million (SEK 1,592 m) which included project returns of SEK 1,412 million (SEK 767 m).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 5,305 million (SEK 2,318 m), corresponding to SEK 42.02/share (SEK 18.28).
  • Net letting for the period amounted to SEK 124 million (SEK 12 m) of which the company itself terminated SEK -30 million (SEK -26 m) to pave the way for future projects.
  • Investment for the period amounted to SEK 5,370 million (SEK 1,596 m) of which SEK 3,729 million (SEK 25 m) was for acquisitions.
  • The net asset value amounted to SEK 280.08/share, which is an increase of 16%, adjusted for the dividend, compared with the start of the year.


Nacka, 14/010/2022
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)


This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on 14 October 2022.

Interim Report
Press release

Disclaimer

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 112 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 4 337 M 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2022 24 482 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 15 396 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 16,4%
Managers and Directors
Annica Ånäs Chief Executive Officer
Anna Ulrika Danielsson Chief Financial Officer
Johan Tage Ljungberg Chairman
Anders Brunström Technical Manager
Erik Vilhelm Langby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
