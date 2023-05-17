Atrium Ljungberg : Major lease contract signed with MTR Nordic in Hagastaden

17 May 2023, 07:00

Atrium Ljungberg has signed a lease contract with MTR Nordic, which is moving its office to Mineralvattenfabriken in Hagastaden. The contract comprises more than 2,500 m[2] in this historical building, which is currently home to modern offices in Hagastaden's industrial heartlands.

MTR Nordic entered the Swedish market in 2009 and now has more than 6,000 employees. The company operates the underground (Metro) and commuter trains in Stockholm and since 2015 it has been running high-speed trains on the Gothenburg-Stockholm line. In 2020 MTR Nordic was tasked with operating the Mälartåg train fleet on behalf of Mälardalstrafik (a company owned by six regions in the area). They are working together to develop public transport throughout Mälardalen. At the start of December MTR Nordic is going to move its head office from DN Skrapan to Atrium Ljungberg's Mineralvattenfabriken in Hagastaden. This new office comprises more than 2,500 m2.

"I am confident that our new office will be more accessible to more people, shortening commuting distances for many and making it easier to have more variety at work. We are looking forward to basing ourselves in a city district where we can be involved in its development and grow alongside it," says Charlotte Witt, HR Director of MTR Nordic.

Several new lease contracts have been signed in Mineralvattenfabriken in recent months. The property company Nordr recently chose this building for its Swedish office, joining tenants that include Zmarta Group, the app company Wolt and Kry. The district also has several shopping centres and a hotel, as well as restaurants and roof-top bars.

Atrium Ljungberg is one of the largest property developers in Hagastaden and its portfolio boasts both converted industrial buildings and modern office blocks. Mineralvattenfabriken's neighbour is PV-Palatset, which is currently being renovated to house modern offices with an industrial feel and is scheduled for occupancy in 2024. The district also has Industricentralen, an iconic brick building that is home to a variety of tenants, including several architectural offices and galleries. The plan is for Hagastaden to grow by 50,000 jobs and 6,000 new apartments by the year 2030. One of the largest park projects in the city is also expected to pass through the heart of this district, linking Hagastaden with Haga Park.

"Interest in Hagastaden is increasing, particularly for the properties that reflect its industrial heritage, with many tech firms and knowledge-intensive companies choosing to set up here recently. We are so happy to welcome MTR to this area as well. The fact that they focus so strongly on helping to create a sustainable society means that they will fit perfectly into our tenant mix," says Catarina Lennartsson, Leasing Manager at Atrium Ljungberg.

The lease contract with MTR is known as a 'green lease contract'. This is when the landlord and the tenant agree on joint measures to retain or improve the environmental performance of the premises.

Nacka, 17 May 2023

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Download image