Atrium Ljungberg : The Swedish Chemicals Agency is moving into Atrium Ljungberg's Chokladfabriken

2 Jan 2023, 13:00

Atrium Ljungberg has concluded an agreement with the Swedish Chemicals Agency for approximately 4,000 m[2] in the old chocolate factory, Chokladfabriken, in Sundbyberg. The agency will move into bespoke premises with a high sustainability profile at the end of 2023, right next to the iconic Marabou Park.

The Swedish Chemicals Agency is a government authority that is tasked with reducing the risk of people and the environment being harmed by chemicals. Its work includes supervising companies to ensure that they comply with the rules governing chemical products, pesticides and chemicals in goods.

The Swedish Chemicals Agency intends to create a modern workplace with a strong focus on sustainability and adopt an activity-based work environment, which is why it is moving into offices in Chokladfabriken in Sundbyberg. The agreement with Atrium Ljungberg comprises approximately 4,000 m2 and the move is scheduled for the end of 2023.

"We're happy to welcome the Swedish Chemicals Agency to Chokladfabriken. We're really proud that we've been able to meet their high demands for premises, service and location," says Andreas Malmsäter, Business Area Director for Leasing at Atrium Ljungberg.

Chokladfabriken is in the heart of Sundbyberg, right next to Marabou Park and the stream Bällstaån. The building was designed by the architect Ivar Tengbom and was home to Marabou's chocolate production for many decades. This former industrial property has been extended at different stages and now contains modern offices with conference facilities, a restaurant and a gym.

"We're really looking forward to moving into the old chocolate factory, Chokladfabriken. We will gain modern and environmentally certified premises that are designed specifically to meet our needs, as well as being in a building with an exciting history. We are also happy to continue to be close to all the services available in central Sundbyberg, says Per Ängquist, Director General of the Swedish Chemicals Agency.

The lease contract is known as a 'green lease contract'. This is when the landlord and the tenant agree on joint measures to retain or improve the environmental performance of the premises.

Tenant & Partner has played an advisory role to the Swedish Chemicals Agency in this process.

Nacka, 2 January 2023

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release



