    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
2023-06-19
180.00 SEK   -0.94%
Atrium Ljungberg : The world's largest wooden city announced in Stockholm, with construction start in 2025
PU
06/16Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; Autostore Holdings Climbed Highest
DJ
05/17Atrium Ljungberg, MTR Nordic Sign Green Lease Contract in Sweden
MT
Atrium Ljungberg : The world's largest wooden city announced in Stockholm, with construction start in 2025

06/20/2023
The world's largest wooden city announced in Stockholm, with construction start in 2025
20 Jun 2023, 07:00
Atrium Ljungberg (PUBL) (STO:ATRLJ B) is hereby announcing Stockholm Wood City - the world's largest urban construction project in wood, where the first sod is planned to be turned in 2025 and the first buildings are expected to be completed in 2027. This ambitious project demonstrates Swedish sustainable innovation at its best.

The project extends over 250,000 square meters and is thus the world's largest known construction project in wood. The real estate industry is absolutely crucial in the green transition, as buildings account for as much as 40 percent of the world's CO2 emissions. Stockholm Wood City marks a new era for sustainable architecture and urban development. The new area houses an additional 7,000 office spaces and 2,000 homes in Sickla, in the southern parts of Stockholm. It will offer a vibrant, urban environment with a mix of workplaces, housing, restaurants and shops.

"We are proud to introduce Stockholm Wood City. This is not only an important step for us as a company, but a historic milestone for Swedish innovation capability," says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg. "Stockholm Wood City manifests our future. From tenants, there is a strong demand for innovative, sustainable solutions - a demand that we meet with this initiative", Annica Ånäs continues.

Modern wooden construction is a hot topic of discussion globally, but the completed projects so far are often individual buildings or blocks. Among others, The New European Bauhaus have in recent years pushed for increased wooden construction, but old conventions and beliefs have slowed down development. The advantages of wooden buildings are many, both for the environment and for people's health and well-being. As shown by various research studies, wooden buildings provide better air quality, reduce stress, increase productivity and store carbon dioxide throughout the time they are in use.

Illustration: Atrium Ljungberg / Henning Larsen

Annica Ånäs continues: "Our industry leaves a big mark, and it is important for us to make a positive difference in both the shorter and longer term. We want to create an environment where our customers, those who will live and work here, can participate in the development and design of the city district of the future."

In addition to the advantages of wood, the project entails several other environmental benefits. The emphasis on office spaces is a way to meet the deficit in workplaces south of Stockholm's inner city, to shorten commuting times for more people. In a country where energy supply and efficiency are high up on the national agenda, the project will focus on self-produced, stored and shared energy. By investing in resource-efficient construction methods and circular material flows, Atrium Ljungberg wants to change the role of the urban developer. Their ambition is to be a catalyst for innovation just as much as its Swedish peers in industries such as technology, manufacturing and retail.

Facts about Stockholm Wood City:

  • 250,000 square meters gross floor area
  • 7,000 office spaces
  • 2,000 homes

Stockholm, 2023-06-20
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release

Disclaimer

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 014 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2023 -645 M -60,1 M -60,1 M
Net Debt 2023 24 823 M 2 313 M 2 313 M
P/E ratio 2023 -47,2x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 22 699 M 2 115 M 2 115 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
EV / Sales 2024 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 32,2%
Managers and Directors
Annica Ånäs Chief Executive Officer
Anna Ulrika Danielsson Chief Financial Officer
Johan Tage Ljungberg Chairman
Anders Brunström Technical Manager
Erik Vilhelm Langby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)5.32%2 115
SCENTRE GROUP-9.03%9 324
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED10.84%3 454
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-7.09%3 418
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.20.87%3 206
AEON MALL CO., LTD.5.07%2 878
