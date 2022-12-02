Atrium Ljungberg : confirms current discussions regarding a possible sale of the property Skotten 6 in Stockholm City

Press release, 2 December 2022

Atrium Ljungberg AB confirms current discussions regarding a possible sale of the property Skotten 6 in Stockholm City

In response to market rumours regarding a sale of the property Skotten 6, Atrium Ljungberg confirms that the company is in discussions with a potential purchaser of the property. The discussions are in an initial phase and there can be no assurance that the discussions will lead to a sale of the property.

Further information will be provided as and when deemed appropriate.

Nacka, 2 December 2022

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg, annica.anas@al.se, +46 (0)70-341 53 37

This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6.30 p.m. CET on 2 December 2022.

