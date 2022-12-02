Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-12-02 am EST
172.70 SEK   +1.53%
Atrium Ljungberg : confirms current discussions regarding a possible sale of the property Skotten 6 in Stockholm City
PU
Transcript : Atrium Ljungberg AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 14, 2022
CI
Atrium Ljungberg : Interim Report January – September 2022
PU
Atrium Ljungberg : confirms current discussions regarding a possible sale of the property Skotten 6 in Stockholm City

12/02/2022 | 12:44pm EST
Press release, 2 December 2022

Atrium Ljungberg AB confirms current discussions regarding a possible sale of the property Skotten 6 in Stockholm City

In response to market rumours regarding a sale of the property Skotten 6, Atrium Ljungberg confirms that the company is in discussions with a potential purchaser of the property. The discussions are in an initial phase and there can be no assurance that the discussions will lead to a sale of the property.

Further information will be provided as and when deemed appropriate.

Nacka, 2 December 2022

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg, annica.anas@al.se, +46 (0)70-341 53 37

This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6.30 p.m. CET on 2 December 2022.

Atrium Ljungberg is one of Sweden's biggest listed property companies. We own, develop and manage properties in growth markets in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Uppsala. Our focus is on developing attractive urban environments for offices and retail, supplemented with residentials, culture, service and education. The total letting area is approximately 1.1 million m2, distributed across around seventy properties and valued at SEK 61 billion. Our retail hubs draw almost 60 million visitors on an annual basis and our areas include more than 30,000 workers and students as well as 1,000 residents. Our project portfolio will enable us to invest the equivalent of approximately SEK 40 billion in the future. Atrium Ljungberg is listed as ATRLJ-B.ST on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list. Find out more at www.al.se.

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 17:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 151 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2022 5 030 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2022 25 507 M 2 401 M 2 401 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 21 173 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 32,2%
