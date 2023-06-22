Atrium Ljungberg is hosting a presentation of Q2 Report 2023 on 6 July at 10.15 CET

Analysts, investors, media and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the conference where CEO Annica Ånäs and CFO Ulrika Danielsson will present the results for Q2 2023.
The presentation will be held in English and can be watched online using the following link with the possibility to ask questions:
http://www.legimeet.com/atriumljungberg2023Q2eng
Instructions for log in can be found in the link.
After the broadcast, the presentation can be accessed on the company's website www.al.se/ir.
Nacka, 22/06/2023
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
Press release
Disclaimer
Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 05:34:05 UTC.