Atrium Ljungberg is hosting a presentation of Q2 Report 2023 on 6 July at 10.15 CET

22 Jun 2023, 07:30

Atrium Ljungberg is hosting an online broadcast of the Q2 Report 2023 presentation at 10.15 CET on 6 July. The Q2 report 2023 will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Analysts, investors, media and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the conference where CEO Annica Ånäs and CFO Ulrika Danielsson will present the results for Q2 2023.

The presentation will be held in English and can be watched online using the following link with the possibility to ask questions:

http://www.legimeet.com/atriumljungberg2023Q2eng

Instructions for log in can be found in the link.

After the broadcast, the presentation can be accessed on the company's website www.al.se/ir.



Nacka, 22/06/2023

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release

