Atrium Ljungberg : 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now published

A Swedish language version of Atrium Ljungberg's 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available on Atrium Ljungberg's website at www.al.se.
A printed version in Swedish will be distributed during week 12 to shareholders who have requested a printed version and can also be ordered on tel. +46 (0)8 615 89 00 or by e-mail at info@al.se.
An English language translation will be available on Atrium Ljungberg's website on 23 March.
Nacka, 2 March 2021
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
This disclosure contains information that Atrium Ljungberg AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-03-2021 08:30 CET.
Press release Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020
