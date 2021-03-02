Log in
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atrium Ljungberg : 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now published

03/02/2021 | 02:35am EST
A Swedish language version of Atrium Ljungberg's 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available on Atrium Ljungberg's website at www.al.se.

A printed version in Swedish will be distributed during week 12 to shareholders who have requested a printed version and can also be ordered on tel. +46 (0)8 615 89 00 or by e-mail at info@al.se.

An English language translation will be available on Atrium Ljungberg's website on 23 March.

Nacka, 2 March 2021
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

This disclosure contains information that Atrium Ljungberg AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-03-2021 08:30 CET.

Press release Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020

Disclaimer

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 363 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 592 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net Debt 2020 18 687 M 2 212 M 2 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 20 975 M 2 485 M 2 483 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 173,00 SEK
Last Close Price 164,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annica Ånäs Chief Executive Officer
Martin Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Support
Johan Tage Ljungberg Chairman
Anders Brunström Technical Manager
Per Karmteg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)-4.98%2 485
SCENTRE GROUP5.76%11 519
AEON MALL CO., LTD.9.17%3 823
PLAZA S.A.19.94%3 621
VINCOM RETAIL9.08%3 249
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-12.18%2 758
