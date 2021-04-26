Log in
    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
Atrium Ljungberg : Notification of Changes in Major Shareholdings

04/26/2021 | 04:06am EDT
At a Board meeting on 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Atrium Ljungberg resolved to use the authorisation to buy back its own class B shares, which was granted at the Annual General Meeting on the same day. This decision means that the buy-back of shares can take place on one or more occasions, but only up to the Annual General Meeting in 2022. In total Atrium Ljungberg can acquire as many class B shares to ensure that the company's holdings do not exceed 10 per cent of all the shares in the company at any given time.

Pursuant to Chapter 4 Section 18 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), Atrium Ljungberg hereby notifies that the company on 23 April 2021 has acquired 41,000 own class B shares. The company's total holdings of its own shares therefore amounts to 6,686,000 class B shares, which is equivalent to 5.02 per cent of all shares and 3.95 per cent of all votes in the company.

he number of shares in Atrium Ljungberg AB amounts to a total of 133,220,736 shares, representing a total of 169,220,736 votes, divided into 4,000,000 class A shares and 129,220,736 class B shares.

Nacka, 26/04/2021
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

This information is the information that Atrium Ljungberg AB is required to publish pursuant to Chapter 4 Section 18 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-04-2021 10:00 CET.

Press release Notification of Changes in Major Shareholdings

Disclaimer

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
