Atrium Ljungberg : Notification of Changes in Major Shareholdings

At a Board meeting on 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Atrium Ljungberg resolved to use the authorisation to buy back its own class B shares, which was granted at the Annual General Meeting on the same day. This decision means that the buy-back of shares can take place on one or more occasions, but only up to the Annual General Meeting in 2022. In total Atrium Ljungberg can acquire as many class B shares to ensure that the company's holdings do not exceed 10 per cent of all the shares in the company at any given time.

Pursuant to Chapter 4 Section 18 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), Atrium Ljungberg hereby notifies that the company on 23 April 2021 has acquired 41,000 own class B shares. The company's total holdings of its own shares therefore amounts to 6,686,000 class B shares, which is equivalent to 5.02 per cent of all shares and 3.95 per cent of all votes in the company.

he number of shares in Atrium Ljungberg AB amounts to a total of 133,220,736 shares, representing a total of 169,220,736 votes, divided into 4,000,000 class A shares and 129,220,736 class B shares.

Nacka, 26/04/2021

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

This information is the information that Atrium Ljungberg AB is required to publish pursuant to Chapter 4 Section 18 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-04-2021 10:00 CET.

Press release Notification of Changes in Major Shareholdings

