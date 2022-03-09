Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   CA04964G1000

ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $35 Million Public Offering of Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

03/09/2022 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI, AI.DB.C, AI.DB.D, AI.DB.E and AI.DB.F) (“Atrium”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, pursuant to which the underwriters will purchase $35 million aggregate principal amount of 5.10% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of Atrium due March 31, 2029 at a price of $1,000 per debenture. Atrium has also granted to the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $5,250,000 aggregate principal amount of debentures at the same price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the offering, to cover over-allotments. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the offering will total $40,250,000.

Atrium will use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving operating credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for general corporate purposes, particularly funding future mortgage loan opportunities.

The offering of debentures is expected to close on or about March 18, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The debentures will mature on March 31, 2029 and will accrue interest at the rate of 5.10% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on March 31 and September 30 in each year, commencing September 30, 2022. At the holder’s option, the debentures may be converted into common shares of Atrium at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the business day immediately preceding the maturity date and the business day immediately preceding the date fixed for redemption of the debentures. The conversion price will be $16.75 for each common share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The debentures will be direct, unsecured obligations of Atrium, subordinated to other senior indebtedness of Atrium, ranking pari-passu to Atrium’s existing 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2024, 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2025, 5.60% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2025, and 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2028.

The debentures will not be redeemable before March 31, 2025. On and after March 31, 2025 and prior to March 31, 2027, the debentures may be redeemed, in whole or in part, from time to time at Atrium’s option at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the weighted average trading price of the common shares of Atrium on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of the redemption is given is not less than 125% of the conversion price. On and after March 31, 2027, Atrium may, at its option, redeem the debentures, in whole or in part, from time to time at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Subject to specified conditions, Atrium will have the right to repay the outstanding principal amount of the debentures, on maturity or redemption, through the issuance of its common shares. Atrium will also have the option to satisfy its obligation to pay interest through the issuance and sale of its common shares.

A prospectus supplement to Atrium’s short form base shelf prospectus dated February 25, 2021 will be filed by no later than March 11, 2022 with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada, except Québec. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Atrium in any jurisdiction.

About Atrium

Canada’s Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium’s objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium’s website at www.atriummic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and includes the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing date of the offering. Atrium believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the ability to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions of the offering, the uncertainty associated with accessing capital markets and the risks related to Atrium’s business, including those identified in Atrium’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Atrium undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact 
  
Robert G. GoodallJennifer Scoffield
President and Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
  
(416) 867-1053 
info@atriummic.com 
www.atriummic.com 

 


All news about ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:22pAtrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $35 Million Public Offering of Convert..
GL
04:22pAtrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $35 Million Public Offering of Convert..
GL
03/03Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Declares A Dividend for the Month of March 2022,..
CI
02/22Atrium Mortgage Investment Downgraded to Hold at TD
MT
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/15Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/15Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Names Richard Munroe as Chief Operating Officer,..
CI
02/15Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Special Dividend
CI
01/11Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Regular Monthly Dividend, Payable on F..
CI
2021Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Declares Dividend for the Month of December 2021..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 67,3 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net income 2022 44,0 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 592 M 462 M 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,81 CAD
Average target price 15,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert G. Goodall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Scoffield Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark L. Silver Chairman
Richard Munroe Chief Operating Officer
Peter Phillip Cohos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.71%459
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-11.75%48 051
ORIX CORPORATION-15.40%20 010
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.42%18 276
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.52%8 850
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-8.30%7 141