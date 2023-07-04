Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a non-bank lender, which provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It provides residential and commercial mortgages that lend in urban centers in Canada. Its investment objectives are to preserve its shareholdersâ equity and provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends from its investments in mortgage loans. It provides a range of lending, which includes land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, commercial term and bridge financing, and residential mortgages. The Company invests in various categories of mortgages, such as house and apartment, low-rise residential, construction, high-rise residential, mid-rise residential, commercial and condominium corporations. It has a range of property and loan types, including land for redevelopment, bridge and term financing, residential apartment buildings, industrial properties and retail properties.

Sector Consumer Lending