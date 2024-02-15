Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 0.634 million compared to CAD 0.508 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 98.57 million compared to CAD 78.37 million a year ago.

Net income was CAD 51.49 million compared to CAD 46.33 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.18 compared to CAD 1.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.14 compared to CAD 1.06 a year ago.