Atrum Coal : AGM Presentation

▪ Coal Policy and Land Use

Elan Project

Preserve Value - Care and Maintenance Activities

Minimum requirements to be implemented in 2022 to ensure compliance and data continuity until clarity emerges

only via a new coal policy ▪ Elan South and Isolation South Site Care & Maintenance ▪ Primary objective is to preserve the value of the Elan HCC Project and ensure compliance with regulations ▪ Ensure mitigation of erosional events use ▪ Additional grouting required at Elan South to stop flowing wells in goat and sheep zone ▪ Environmental Baseline Data Collection ▪ Continuation of humidity cell testing ▪ Collection of data from various loggers (completed as required by staff) ▪ All other activity on hold ▪ PFS Activities Substantially Completed ▪ PFS was well underway by the time policy changes were announced; subsequently completed

▪ High value, low cost 'Value Engineering' completed to refine key development parameters - e.g. regarding coal transport, waste, water management

▪ Substantial Cost Reductions Implemented

▪ Staffing costs reduced 75% from 2021 levels

▪ Key consultant fees reduced 75% from 2021 levels ▪ Key personnel on reduced work week schedules

