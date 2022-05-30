Atrum Coal : AGM Presentation

Management Update
30 May 2022
Agenda
Elan Project
▪
Status of Activities
▪ Coal Policy and Land Use
▪
Provincial Politics
▪
Federal Politics
▪
Outreach and Engagement Activities
▪
Regulatory Requirements
▪
Elan Project
▪ Groundhog and Panorama Projects
Elan Project
Preserve Value - Care and Maintenance Activities
Minimum requirements to be implemented in 2022 to ensure compliance and data continuity until clarity emerges
▪ Elan South and Isolation South Site Care & Maintenance
▪ Primary objective is to preserve the value of the Elan HCC Project and ensure compliance with regulations
▪ Ensure mitigation of erosional events
▪ Additional grouting required at Elan South to stop flowing wells in goat and sheep zone
▪ Environmental Baseline Data Collection
▪ Continuation of humidity cell testing
▪ Collection of data from various loggers (completed as required by staff)
▪ All other activity on hold
▪ PFS Activities Substantially Completed
▪ PFS was well underway by the time policy changes were announced; subsequently completed
▪ High value, low cost 'Value Engineering' completed to refine key development parameters - e.g. regarding coal transport, waste, water management
▪ Substantial Cost Reductions Implemented
▪ Staffing costs reduced 75% from 2021 levels
▪ Key consultant fees reduced 75% from 2021 levels ▪ Key personnel on reduced work week schedules
Coal Policy and Land Use - Working to achieve a fair coal policy amenable to responsible development
Coal Policy Committee
▪ In early March 2022, Energy Minister Savage released the CPC reports; one summarizing the feedback received
from Albertans and one summarizing the CPC's recommendations to government
▪ Continues the suspension of coal exploration and development until "sufficient land use clarity has been provided
through a planning activity."
Land Use Plan
▪ The South Saskatchewan Regional Plan (SSRP), is a comprehensive, 50-year plan that was issued in 2014 and
clearly identifies coal mining as an activity permissible under the plan. The SSRP is reviewed every 10 years, with
the first such review to commence in 2023 (post-election expected in May 2023)
▪ Met with Executive Director of Land Use Secretariat on May 12, 2022 to seek clarity on process and timeline for
completion of the review(s) affecting the suspension of coal exploration and development:
▪ Eastern Slopes Policy (1984) to be updated in 2022 to ensure consistency with other policy documents
▪ Review of the overarching SSRP to begin in 2023
▪ SSRP review process may require additional consultation if changes are made
4
Elan Project
Provincial Politics
Leadership Review
-
Voting rights extended to all UCP members (some 60,000)
-
Premier Kenney has resigned following achieving a 51.4% approval rating
Leadership Contest Underway
-
UCP caucus continues to be divided
-
New leader expected to be in place September/October to ready the party for the general election (no formal timeline currently in place)
-
As-scheduledgeneral election in May 2023 likely to exacerbate policy delays, regardless of leader
-
UCP continues to signal support for responsible resource development, but a formal position is unlikely prior to election of a new leader
