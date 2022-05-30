Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Atrum Coal Limited
  News
  Summary
    ATU   AU000000ATU1

ATRUM COAL LIMITED

(ATU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/29 11:33:55 pm EDT
0.0110 AUD    0.00%
Atrum Coal : AGM Presentation

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Management Update

30 May 2022

1

Agenda

Elan Project

Status of Activities

Coal Policy and Land Use

Provincial Politics

Federal Politics

Outreach and Engagement Activities

Regulatory Requirements

Elan Project

Groundhog and Panorama Projects

2

Elan Project

Preserve Value - Care and Maintenance Activities

Minimum requirements to be implemented in 2022 to ensure compliance and data continuity until clarity emerges

via a new coal policy

Elan South and Isolation South Site Care & Maintenance

Primary objective is to preserve the value of the Elan HCC Project and ensure compliance with regulations

Ensure mitigation of erosional events

Additional grouting required at Elan South to stop flowing wells in goat and sheep zone

Environmental Baseline Data Collection

Continuation of humidity cell testing

Collection of data from various loggers (completed as required by staff)

All other activity on hold

PFS Activities Substantially Completed

PFS was well underway by the time policy changes were announced; subsequently completed

High value, low cost 'Value Engineering' completed to refine key development parameters - e.g. regarding coal transport, waste, water management

Substantial Cost Reductions Implemented

Staffing costs reduced 75% from 2021 levels

Key consultant fees reduced 75% from 2021 levels Key personnel on reduced work week schedules

3

Elan Project

Coal Policy and Land Use - Working to achieve a fair coal policy amenable to responsible development

Coal Policy Committee

In early March 2022, Energy Minister Savage released the CPC reports; one summarizing the feedback received

from Albertans and one summarizing the CPC's recommendations to government

Continues the suspension of coal exploration and development until "sufficient land use clarity has been provided

through a planning activity."

Land Use Plan

The South Saskatchewan Regional Plan (SSRP), is a comprehensive, 50-year plan that was issued in 2014 and

clearly identifies coal mining as an activity permissible under the plan. The SSRP is reviewed every 10 years, with

the first such review to commence in 2023 (post-election expected in May 2023)

Met with Executive Director of Land Use Secretariat on May 12, 2022 to seek clarity on process and timeline for

completion of the review(s) affecting the suspension of coal exploration and development:

Eastern Slopes Policy (1984) to be updated in 2022 to ensure consistency with other policy documents

Review of the overarching SSRP to begin in 2023

SSRP review process may require additional consultation if changes are made

4

Elan Project

Provincial Politics

Leadership Review

  • Voting rights extended to all UCP members (some 60,000)
  • Premier Kenney has resigned following achieving a 51.4% approval rating

Leadership Contest Underway

  • UCP caucus continues to be divided
  • New leader expected to be in place September/October to ready the party for the general election (no formal timeline currently in place)
  • As-scheduledgeneral election in May 2023 likely to exacerbate policy delays, regardless of leader
  • UCP continues to signal support for responsible resource development, but a formal position is unlikely prior to election of a new leader

5

Disclaimer

Atrum Coal NL published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
