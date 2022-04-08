Atrum Coal : Notification of cessation of securities - ATU

Notification of cessation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

ATRUM COAL LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceasedASX +security codeSecurity description

ATUAY

PERFORMANCE RIGHTSATUAC

OPTIONS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

ATUAF

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 40CATUAG

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 50CATUAI

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 70CATUAH

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX 60C

Number of +securities that The +securities have have ceased ceased due to

Date of cessation

1,080,400 Lapse of conditional right to 31/03/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,800,000 Lapse of conditional right to 31/03/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Notification of cessation of +securitiesPart 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity ATRUM COAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code ATU

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration Number 153876861

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,080,400

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 31/3/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAF : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 40C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 1/4/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 50C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 1/4/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAI : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 70C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 1/4/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAC : OPTIONS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,800,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 31/3/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

