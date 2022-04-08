Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Atrum Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATU   AU000000ATU1

ATRUM COAL LIMITED

(ATU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 01:24:29 am EDT
0.0140 AUD   -12.50%
03/31Atrum Coal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08ATRUM COAL : Application for quotation of securities - ATU
PU
02/02Atrum Coal Limited Announces Resignation of Justyn Stedwell as Joint Company Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atrum Coal : Notification of cessation of securities - ATU

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Notification of cessation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



ATRUM COAL LIMITED

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceasedASX +security codeSecurity description

ATUAY

PERFORMANCE RIGHTSATUAC

OPTIONS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

ATUAF

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 40CATUAG

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 50CATUAI

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 70CATUAH

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX 60C

Number of +securities that The +securities have have ceased ceased due to

Date of cessation

1,080,400 Lapse of conditional right to 31/03/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,800,000 Lapse of conditional right to 31/03/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of cessation of +securities

1 / 7

Notification of cessation of +securities



Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 7

Notification of cessation of +securitiesPart 1 - Announcement Details



1.1 Name of +Entity ATRUM COAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code ATU

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration Number 153876861

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 7

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS



Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,080,400

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 31/3/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAF : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 40C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 1/4/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 50C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 7

Notification of cessation of +securities

Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied



Date of cessation 1/4/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAI : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 70C

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 1/4/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

ATUAC : OPTIONS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 1,800,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 31/3/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Notification of cessation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atrum Coal NL published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -25,8 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net cash 2020 8,08 M 6,03 M 6,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart ATRUM COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atrum Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRUM COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Caruso Chief Executive Officer
Jayram Hosanee Chief Financial Officer
Glen Koropchuk Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey J. Gerard Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Perry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRUM COAL LIMITED-42.86%8
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.58%88 060
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED33.52%24 834
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED49.68%23 366
COAL INDIA LIMITED30.61%15 481
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED28.22%14 493