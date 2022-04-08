Atrum Coal : Notification of cessation of securities - ATU

Notification of cessation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
ATRUM COAL LIMITED
Announcement Type New announcement
Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceasedASX +security codeSecurity description
ATUAY
PERFORMANCE RIGHTSATUAC
OPTIONS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
ATUAF
OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 40CATUAG
OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 50CATUAI
OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 70CATUAH
OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX 60C
Number of +securities that The +securities have have ceased ceased due to
Date of cessation
1,080,400 Lapse of conditional right to 31/03/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
1,800,000 Lapse of conditional right to 31/03/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
1,000,000 Lapse of conditional right to 01/04/2022 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of cessation of securities
Notification of cessation of securities
Notification of cessation of securities
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity ATRUM COAL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2 Registered Number Type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code ATU
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022
Registration Number 153876861
Notification of cessation of securities
Notification of cessation of securities
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
ATUAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased 1,080,400
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation 31/3/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
ATUAF : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX 40C
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation 1/4/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
ATUAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 50C
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
Notification of cessation of securities
Notification of cessation of securities
Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation 1/4/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
ATUAI : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX 70C
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased 1,000,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation 1/4/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
ATUAC : OPTIONS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased 1,800,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation 31/3/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Notification of cessation of securities
